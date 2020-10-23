IPL 2020: KKR vs DC, Match 42 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming Online

IPL 2020: KKR vs DC, Match 42 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check KKR vs DC match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC), Match 42

Kolkata Knight Riders is set to clash with table topper Delhi Capitals in 42nd match of IPL 2020 to be played on Saturday at 3:30 pm IST at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. KKR is also one of the top four teams with five wins in ten matches and has a decent chance of making the playoffs. But they must be wary of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab who are not far behind, with a difference of just two points. In such a scenario, the upcoming game against DC is very important for KKR.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

DC has had fantastic results, winning seven of its ten matches and will look to consolidate its position at the top. In their last encounter with KKR, they posted an 18-run victory, guided by brilliant knocks of Shreyas Iyer (88) and Prithvi Shaw (66). DC will try to repeat the performance, while KKR will do everything to avenge the loss.

Lately, both teams have suffered setbacks as they lost their previous matches. While DC lost to a resurgent KXIP, KKR lost to RCB, one of the strongest teams this season. Both will need to regroup quickly and bring their best on the occasion. DC have got a big boost now that its opener Shikhar Dhawan has been in tremendous form, having smashed back to back centuries in the last two matches. KKR will have to figure out a way to neutralize the strong batting line-up of DC to have a chance here. Otherwise things could go like last time in which despite good batting and scoring 200 plus runs they ended up short.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

When will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) start?

The match will be played on October 24 (Saturday).

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin?

The match will begin at 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 season opener between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje