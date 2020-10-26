IPL 2020: KKR vs KXIP, Match 46 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Live Streaming Online

IPL 2020: KKR vs KXIP, Match 46 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check KKR vs KXIP match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.

In the 46th match of Indian premier league (IPL) 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be facing Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Sharjah on Monday, October 26. KXIP have won five games out of the 11 played so far and are placed fifth on the points table, while KKR are at the fourth spot with six wins in similar outings.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

KXIP have come back to winning ways post their string of five losses with a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RBC). The Mohali based franchise have since then gone to defeat top two teams in the IPL 2020 – Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will look to provide a strong start as they have been doing so far in the tournament, their batting line-up has been further strengthened with the presence of Chris Gayle. Nicholas Pooran too has been in fine touch with his explosive batting, however, Glen Maxwell’s form will be a concern.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: 'Feels Bittersweet, Wish I'd Got This 2-3 Games Earlier' - Ben Stokes After Century

Kolkata Knight Riders will be pumped up after their win over Delhi Capitals and would be keen to keep the winning streak going. The two-time IPL champions roared back to form and defeated Shreyas Iyers’ Capitals by 59 runs. KKR’s batting line-up changes did wonders with Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine showing their form and partnership, while Pat Cummins and spinner Varun Chakravarthy impressed with the ball.

ALSO READ:IPL 2020: Ben Stokes Smashes Ton, Sanju Samson Makes Fifty as RR Thrash MI; CSK Knocked Out

In the last encounter between these two teams, KKR won by just two runs, so KXIP will look to avenge the previous act with a win and keep their winning streak going.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) start?

The match will be played on Saturday, October 26.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) be played?

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 season opener between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Kings XI Punjab Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (C), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi/Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C/wk), Mayank Agarwal or Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell/James Neesham, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.