IPL 2020, KKR vs MI: Bizzare Hit Wicket Has Hardik Pandya in Unwanted List

Hardik Pandya was out hit wicket against KKR. Here are some of the past instances from IPL where batsmen were dismissed in same way.

In a bizarre incident in Match 5 of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at Abu Dabi on Wednesday, Hardik Pandya found himself walking back to the pavilion getting himself hit wicket. And the bizarreness of it all was Pandya did not disturb the stumps with his foot -- a general form of hit wicket - but had the stumps disturbed while playing a shot.

Pandya was facing Andre Russell in the 18th over of the game with MI looking for a late flourish. Russell bowled it full, and Pandya went deep inside the crease to counter the wide yorker. But, he paid the price as his bat eventually hit the stump. But this was not the first incident of hit wicket in IPL. In fact, this wasn’t even the first instance of a Mumbai Indians batsman getting dismissed in the manner. We list down all the other instances of this rare mode of dismissal.

Riyan Parag RR (IPL 2019): Playing against KKR, Parag came very close to hitting a half-century but was dismissed hit wicket as he tried to hook Andre Russell.

Sheldon Jackson KKR (IPL 2017): Playing against Rising Pune Supergiants, Jackson took on Washington Sundar. He went back in his crease but instead dislodged the bails by his foot.

Yuvraj Singh SRH (IPL 2016): Turning up for Hyderabad and playing his 100th IPL game, Yuvraj’s bat touched the stumps unintentionally. This was the first time since IPL 2012 that someone got out hit wicket.

Deepak Hooda SRH (IPL 2016): Playing against Delhi Daredevils, the Baroda all-rounder went into the crease to play a Nathan Coulter Nile delivery towards short-fine leg but not before he stepped onto his own stumps.

David Warner SRH (IPL 2016): The Aussie opener became the third SRH batter to be dismissed hit wicket in 2016 season of IPL. Chasing 179 against KXIP, Warner was desperate to find the maximums. So he landed deep in his crease and disrupted the bails with his feet.

Saurabh Tiwary RCB (IPL 2012): Tiwary scored 21 runs against his now franchise Mumbai Indians. While facing Harbhajan Singh he was dismissed hit wicket.

Ravindra Jadeja CSK (IPL 2012): The most expensive purchase of that season, Jadeja played brilliantly against Deccan Chargers as he scored 48 off 29 balls and also took five wickets. But he accidentally jumped onto his own stumps while playing Dale Steyn.

Swapnil Asnodkar RR (IPL 2009): The Goa batsman lost his wicket to Chennai Super Kings’ Albie Morkel during the 2009 edition that was held in South Africa as the Royals mustered up a total of 126. Suresh Raina’s unbeaten 98 off 55 paved the way for CSK’s comfortable 36-run win in the end.

Misbah-ul-Haq RCB (IPL 2008): Sreesanth was involved again as Misbah-ul-Haq threw his wicket away in a match against Kings XI Punjab - becoming the first overseas batsman to be dismissed hit-wicket in the tournament.

Musavir Khote MI (IPL 2008): Mumbai Indians’ all-rounder was the maiden batsman to be dismissed hit wicket. Chasing 182 for a win against Punjab, Mumbai were all out for 112. Khote was the last man dismissed off a delivery by S Sreesanth.