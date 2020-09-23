IPL 2020: KKR vs MI, Match 5 Schedule and Match Timings in India - When and Where to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming Online

IPL 2020: KKR vs MI, Match 5 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check KKR vs MI match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI), Match 5 | Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking for a winning start to their IPL campaign that begins against the defending champions Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. For Rohit Sharma’s team, it will be a chance to move on from their loss against Chennai Super Kings in their previous match. Historically, MI has a strong record against KKR. It has won 19 out of 25 matches played against KKR. But the two-time IPL champions will give everything to turn it around and they have the goods for it.

Andre Russell, who has just returned after playing in the Caribbean Premier League, looks in a good form. If his performance in the last IPL is anything to go by, where he scored 500 plus runs with the bat and took 11 wickets, MI should be worried. KKR also has the likes of Shubham Gill, Nitish Rana who can give a good start to their innings. Eoin Morgan will add strength to the middle order. And with bowlers like Sunil Narine and Pat Cummins and all-rounder Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KKR has a well balanced team.

MI has a lot of introspection to do. In their last match, despite getting a decent start the team withered away after the fall of Saurabh Tiwary. Pollard, Hardik and Krunal failed to impress with the bat and the team had to pay the price. It is, however, unlikely that they will bring many changes in the team. Only this time, they will be under more pressure to perform up to their potential.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) start?

The match will be played on September 23.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) be played?

The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 season opener between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Rahul Tripathi, Nikhil Naik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock (WK), Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.