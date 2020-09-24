IPL 2020: KKR vs MI Talking Points - Rohit Sharma vs Pat Cummins to Jasprit Bumrah vs Andre Russell

Mumbai Indians bounced back from their defeat in the opening game with a comprehensive victory over a lacklustre Kolkata Knight Riders in their second game on Wednesday

Here are the highlights.

The Suryakumar Yadav show

Young pacer Shivam Mavi impressed straightaway with a wicket-maiden in the second over of the game which dismissed Quinton de Kock. It gave KKR the early upper hand, but MI had the perfect No. 3 batsman to counter-attack, in Suryakumar Yadav. Yadav got going straightaway hitting the pacers all across for boundaries and raced to 47 off 28. The intent rubbed off on Rohit, who joined in to attack Pat Cummins as KKR posted 59 for 1 in the Power Play.

Yadav seemed set for a big one but a run out at 47 off 28 ended his stay abruptly. However, he had done his job in giving MI the perfect platform.

Rohit Sharma attacks, Pat Cummins bleeds runs

Cummins was a big player for KKR given the amount they spent for him in the player auction for this season. Given KKR's inexperience in the pace department, Cummins is the one expected to lead the way. However, he had a forgettable day with the ball as he conceded 49 runs from 3 overs. It began in the very first over where he leaked 15 runs, with Rohit slamming him for 2 sixes in typical style through the leg side.

Cummins came back on in the 15th over but Saurabh Tiwary this time slammed him for a six and a four. In his next over, it was Hardik Pandya's turn to attack as he conceded 19, taking the total tally to 49. Cummins wouldn't even finish his quota of overs.

Meanwhile, Rohit extends KKR love affair

Rohit loves KKR and it was on show once again as he slammed 80 off 54 with three fours and six sixes. It was a typical knock - he took a bit of time before unleashing himself. His special liking for Cummins in the Power Play gave MI the momentum they needed. He wasn't far off from a century with more than 2 overs remaining, but he'll perhaps get the opportunity sooner or later in the tournament.

The Sunil Narine opening trick doesn't work

KKR needed a quick start with the bat in chase of a big total but MI came out with their plans to perfection. They were not going to feed Sunil Narine any spin. The pacers, James Pattinson in particular, bowled the short ball to perfection giving nothing away to Narine. He eventually nicked one for 9 off 10. MI have also perhaps shown the way for the other teams in the tournament, on how to tackle Narine if he opens.

Jasprit Bumrah gets the big ones, but...

KKR's only hope towards the end was Andre Russell. No equation is out of the big hitter's reach, so even though MI were in a seemingly good position, they couldn't relax. As soon as Russell came on, Rohit handed the ball to Bumrah. And it worked perfectly in the pacer's third over. A terrific leg cutter dismissed Russell bowled. A superb off-cutter had Eoin Morgan caught behind. The chase was done right there.

Bumrah had conceded only 5 runs in his first 3 overs and could have gone home with superb figures, but Cummins spoilt that with four sixes in his final over. Cummins had a poor day with the ball, but made up a little with the bat ending with 33 off 12. Bumrah, meanwhile, ended with figures of 2 for 32.