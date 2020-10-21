IPL 2020: KKR vs RCB Dream11 Predictions, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KKR vs RCB Dream11 Best Picks / KKR vs RCB Dream11 Captain / KKR vs RCB Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have a chance to avenge their previous loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 39th fixture of the IPL 2020. KKR suffered a humiliating 82-run loss against RCB in their previous encounter. A win for KKR will inch them closer and help them in the race for the top four, on the other hand a win for RCB will take them a step closer to qualification. Currently Virat Kohli led RCB are in the third position in the points table with six wins and three losses out of the nine played. KKR are placed fourth with 10 points, five wins and four losses so far in the tournament.

KKR have managed to scrape a win in close encounters which should work for them in the coming weeks. They have battled through a change in captaincy, Sunil Narine’s reported bowling action coming clean and their batsmen yet to collectively contribute KKR do seem in a good position. With the Inclusion of Lockie Ferguson and Sunil Narine’s comeback firmly look to book a spot in the playoffs.

RCB have played well so far with Chris Morris and Devdutt Padikkal contributing in the bowling and batting departments. While skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers smash opposition bowlers to all parts of the ground, RCB have finally found balance. Kohli’s team need two more wins to qualify for the playoffs and they would love to convert their clash against KKR into a win to get there as early as possible.

October 21 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

IPL 2020 KKR vs RCB Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore captain: AB de Villiers

IPL 2020 KKR vs RCB Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore vice-captain: Virat Kohli

IPL 2020 KKR vs RCB Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers, Dinesh Karthik

IPL 2020 KKR vs RCB Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan

IPL 2020 KKR vs RCB Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounders: Washington Sundar, Chris Morris

IPL 2020 KKR vs RCB Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins

KKR vs RCB IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 against Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Eoin Morgan (C), Andre Russell/Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav or Siddhesh Lad

KKR vs RCB IPL 2020 IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore playing 11 against Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Gurkeerat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini