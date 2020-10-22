IPL 2020 KKR vs RCB: 'From Hero to Zero' - 'Troll Favourite' Mohammad Siraj Has Twitter in Awe With Recording-Breaking Spell

IPL 2020 KKR vs RCB: Often criticised and mocked for leaking runs, Siraj was it's best on Wednesday, becoming the first player in IPL history to bowl two maidens in a match as KKR were restricted to 84/8 with RCB cantering home with eight wickets in hand and 5.3 overs to spare.

Mohammad Siraj is probably one of the most trolled cricketers on social media alongside the likes of Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Umesh Yadav, and a few others but the Hyderabad-born answered back his critics in style with a record-breaking spell of 4-2-8-3 for Royal Challengers Bangalore to blow away Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 39 of IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Often criticised and mocked for leaking runs, Siraj was it's best on Wednesday, becoming the first player in IPL history to bowl two maidens in a match as KKR were restricted to 84/8 with RCB cantering home with eight wickets in hand and 5.3 overs to spare. This was Siraj's fourth game of the season and he repaid the faith shown in his by his skipper Virat Kohli with a match-winning spell. Fair to say, the social media keyboard warriors who would be up in arms against the young pacer and were all praise for him. Some were in disbelief that the pacer had it in him to put in a memorable performance, some were happy to see him do well well, finally.

KKR Trolled Brutally After Poor Batting Display Against Virat Kohli's RCB

Here's the best of social media on Mohammad Siraj:

Life lesson : Never understimate anyone . #Siraj pic.twitter.com/GNthzSBXDs — A R Y A (@Cult_Arya) October 21, 2020

#Siraj #RCBvKKR An Auto driver son who made his dreams big. More power to you 👏👏👏True inspiring story pic.twitter.com/ihHbpHHgY1 — Kingroberts♠️👑 (@Kingrob92843560) October 21, 2020

#Siraj after bowling a double wicket maiden over be like:-😎😏 pic.twitter.com/QsKU0qQOR4 — King S (@KingS21697049) October 21, 2020

