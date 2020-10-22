- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedMatch Ended84/8(20.0) RR 4.2
KOL
BLR85/2(20.0) RR 4.2
Bangalore beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueMatch Ended164/5(20.0) RR 8.2
DEL
PUN167/5(20.0) RR 8.2
Punjab beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020 KKR vs RCB: 'From Hero to Zero' - 'Troll Favourite' Mohammad Siraj Has Twitter in Awe With Recording-Breaking Spell
IPL 2020 KKR vs RCB: Often criticised and mocked for leaking runs, Siraj was it's best on Wednesday, becoming the first player in IPL history to bowl two maidens in a match as KKR were restricted to 84/8 with RCB cantering home with eight wickets in hand and 5.3 overs to spare.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 22, 2020, 9:28 AM IST
Mohammad Siraj is probably one of the most trolled cricketers on social media alongside the likes of Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Umesh Yadav, and a few others but the Hyderabad-born answered back his critics in style with a record-breaking spell of 4-2-8-3 for Royal Challengers Bangalore to blow away Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 39 of IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE | IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
Often criticised and mocked for leaking runs, Siraj was it's best on Wednesday, becoming the first player in IPL history to bowl two maidens in a match as KKR were restricted to 84/8 with RCB cantering home with eight wickets in hand and 5.3 overs to spare. This was Siraj's fourth game of the season and he repaid the faith shown in his by his skipper Virat Kohli with a match-winning spell. Fair to say, the social media keyboard warriors who would be up in arms against the young pacer and were all praise for him. Some were in disbelief that the pacer had it in him to put in a memorable performance, some were happy to see him do well well, finally.
KKR Trolled Brutally After Poor Batting Display Against Virat Kohli's RCB
Here's the best of social media on Mohammad Siraj:
Life lesson : Never understimate anyone . #Siraj pic.twitter.com/GNthzSBXDs
— A R Y A (@Cult_Arya) October 21, 2020
Lord #siraj right now : #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/3NVFbx0yri
— Meme Central (@memecentral_teb) October 21, 2020
An Auto driver son who made his dreams big. More power to you 👏👏👏True inspiring story pic.twitter.com/ihHbpHHgY1
— Kingroberts♠️👑 (@Kingrob92843560) October 21, 2020
We have king in batsmen - #Kohli
We have king in bowlers - #Siraj 🔥🔥#RCB #PlayBold #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/qNILtL82Rq
— Mahesh Sam Fan (@AbhinavKarthik_) October 21, 2020
#Siraj after bowling a double wicket maiden over be like:-😎😏 pic.twitter.com/QsKU0qQOR4
— King S (@KingS21697049) October 21, 2020
Every Rcbians to Siraj : #RCBvsKKR @RCBTweets #Siraj pic.twitter.com/QRRybZ0fxz
— Filmyaadmi (@Thatuniverseguy) October 21, 2020
to dressing room 😆😅😅 pic.twitter.com/eBzWKJua1A
— sharmajikalonda999 (@ayushaudichya99) October 21, 2020
Meanwhile
Ashok dinda to siraj after today's performance.#RCBvKKR #siraj #dindaacademy pic.twitter.com/3iUAQmYPkw
— Navneet Arya (@LogiclyiLogical) October 21, 2020
That's what you call a comeback in own game 💥 @RCBTweets#RCBvsKKR #IPL2020 #siraj pic.twitter.com/lKrfdevAbz
— Siddharth Zala (@siddhu1319) October 21, 2020
'From Hero to Zero' -- 'Troll Favourite' Mohammad Siraj Has Twitter in Awe With Recording-Breaking Spell
Recent Matches
-
KOL vs BLR, IPL, 2020, Match 3921 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiBangalore beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
-
DEL vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 3820 Oct, 2020 DubaiPunjab beat Delhi by 5 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 3719 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiRajasthan beat Chennai by 7 wickets
-
MUM vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 3618 Oct, 2020 DubaiPunjab tied with Mumbai (Punjab win 2nd Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
KOL vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 3518 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata tied with Hyderabad (Kolkata win Super Over by 2 wickets)
All Recent Matches