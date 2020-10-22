IPL 2020 KKR vs RCB- KKR Trolled Brutally After Poor Batting Display Against Virat Kohli's RCB

IPL 2020 KKR vs RCB: It was a battle of the No.3 and No.4 in Math 39 of IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at Abu Dhabi with RCB with a chance consolidate their position in the race to playoffs and KKR with an opportunity to break away from the mid-table scrum and fans would have anticipated a closely fought contest; but alas, it was anything but close.

KKR Trolled Brutally After Poor Batting Display Against Virat Kohli's RCB | It was a battle of the No.3 and No.4 in Math 39 of IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at Abu Dhabi with RCB with a chance consolidate their position in the race to playoffs and KKR with an opportunity to break away from the mid-table scrum and fans would have anticipated a closely fought contest; but alas, it was anything but close. KKR limped to 84/8, the lowest score by a team in IPL history without being bowled out and RCB cantered home with eight wickets in hand and 5.3 overs remaining. RVB's Mohammad Siraj proved to be the unlikely hero returning stellar figures of 4-2-8-3, in the process becoming the first player in the tournament's history to bowl two maiden overs.

Virat Kohli's RCB jumped to the second spot and boosted their run-rate significantly while KKR find themselves in the mid-table scrum with five wins and five losses in ten matches. Social media of course got their fodder from KKR's abysmal performance with the bat and despite it being KKR owner Shah Rukh's iconic film DDLJ's 25th anniversary week, that did not mean the SRK had it easy with Trolls and Memers.

Here's the best of the lot, Enjoy !!!

This is getting serious

KKR when KKR arrived on 4th Still on 4th#RCBvsKKR pic.twitter.com/UIqU4L6PFl — तूफ़ान का देवताᵀʰᵒʳ (@iStormbreaker_) October 21, 2020

This sums it up

KKR batsmen going to pavilion be like : pic.twitter.com/YWAvEZzl75 — Shafat (@shafat23_) October 21, 2020

The match ended before it started

Out of Syllabus stuff

Feels!!!

McCullum and his notebook is becoming popular

Yea, scenes

Siraj's the man

#KKRvRCB #RCBvsKKR Md Siraj after bowling back to back maiden wkt over : pic.twitter.com/zVcycPATR5 — Kittu (@jhampakjhum) October 21, 2020

Surely felt like it

Allegations !!!

#RCBvsKKR KKR lost 5 wickets in 8.4 Over . . . Meanwhile every #KKR fan : pic.twitter.com/n4qRfy9Z5W — Thanendra Kashyap (@thanendra007) October 21, 2020

This sums up just about right

Le Gambhir

Pic 1 - KKR With Gautam Gambhir.. Pic 2 - KKR without Gautam Gambhir..#RCBvsKKR pic.twitter.com/M7qqYDduPc — Jethiyaa (@Lal_Jethiya) October 21, 2020

When it's not your day, it's not your day, simple

KKR after not letting Ferguson bowl in powerplay overs while defending 85 : #RCBvsKKR pic.twitter.com/XNLk5ylfRr — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) October 21, 2020

Swag

He will be doing more of it

No comments

When RCB does well with the ball against KKR. #IPL pic.twitter.com/3ju76f8Ag7 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 21, 2020

Savage

Before match............ Gambhir: Don't compare RCB with KKR. We are title holders During match............ Virat: pic.twitter.com/2kDwAcxN35 — Mánnu Zanky (@MannuZanky) October 21, 2020

That's about right

