IPL 2020 KKR vs RCB- KKR Trolled Brutally After Poor Batting Display Against Virat Kohli's RCB
IPL 2020 KKR vs RCB: It was a battle of the No.3 and No.4 in Math 39 of IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at Abu Dhabi with RCB with a chance consolidate their position in the race to playoffs and KKR with an opportunity to break away from the mid-table scrum and fans would have anticipated a closely fought contest; but alas, it was anything but close.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 22, 2020, 8:02 AM IST
KKR limped to 84/8, the lowest score by a team in IPL history without being bowled out and RCB cantered home with eight wickets in hand and 5.3 overs remaining. RVB's Mohammad Siraj proved to be the unlikely hero returning stellar figures of 4-2-8-3, in the process becoming the first player in the tournament's history to bowl two maiden overs.
Virat Kohli's RCB jumped to the second spot and boosted their run-rate significantly while KKR find themselves in the mid-table scrum with five wins and five losses in ten matches. Social media of course got their fodder from KKR's abysmal performance with the bat and despite it being KKR owner Shah Rukh's iconic film DDLJ's 25th anniversary week, that did not mean the SRK had it easy with Trolls and Memers.
Here's the best of the lot, Enjoy !!!
This is getting serious
KKR when KKR
arrived on 4th Still on 4th#RCBvsKKR pic.twitter.com/UIqU4L6PFl
— तूफ़ान का देवताᵀʰᵒʳ (@iStormbreaker_) October 21, 2020
This sums it up
KKR batsmen going to pavilion be like : pic.twitter.com/YWAvEZzl75
— Shafat (@shafat23_) October 21, 2020
The match ended before it started
Meanwhile today's #KKRvRCB #RCBvsKKR match was like :- pic.twitter.com/FSLtyValtK
— Briju Tweets (@Briju_01) October 21, 2020
Out of Syllabus stuff
KKR was prepared for Saini and Morris but Siraj came out of syllabus #KKRvRCB #PlayBold #RCB #Siraj @RCBTweets
— omprashanth.r.itagi (@omp_itagi) October 22, 2020
Feels!!!
KKR batsmen going to pavilion be like : pic.twitter.com/YWAvEZzl75
— Shafat (@shafat23_) October 21, 2020
McCullum and his notebook is becoming popular
Meanwhile, #Mccullum after yesterday's match...⬇️ #KKRvRCB #IPL2020
Cr: IG pic.twitter.com/x9IIglPG9R
— ℕℕ|➐ᴹˢᴰⁱᵃⁿ|✪ (@00000ANK) October 22, 2020
Yea, scenes
Meanwhile, #Mccullum after yesterday's match...⬇️ #KKRvRCB #IPL2020
Cr: IG pic.twitter.com/x9IIglPG9R
— ℕℕ|➐ᴹˢᴰⁱᵃⁿ|✪ (@00000ANK) October 22, 2020
Siraj's the man
Md Siraj after bowling back to back maiden wkt over : pic.twitter.com/zVcycPATR5
— Kittu (@jhampakjhum) October 21, 2020
Surely felt like it
#KKR after crossing 49 runs pic.twitter.com/KqMnM67VzG
— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) October 21, 2020
Allegations !!!
KKR lost 5 wickets in 8.4 Over
.
.
.
Meanwhile every #KKR fan : pic.twitter.com/n4qRfy9Z5W
— Thanendra Kashyap (@thanendra007) October 21, 2020
This sums up just about right
#KKR fan
Right now pic.twitter.com/OxYe8SbUSj
— Rj Zubair (@RjZubair11) October 21, 2020
Le Gambhir
Pic 1 - KKR With Gautam Gambhir..
Pic 2 - KKR without Gautam Gambhir..#RCBvsKKR pic.twitter.com/M7qqYDduPc
— Jethiyaa (@Lal_Jethiya) October 21, 2020
When it's not your day, it's not your day, simple
KKR after not letting Ferguson bowl in powerplay overs while defending 85 : #RCBvsKKR pic.twitter.com/XNLk5ylfRr
— Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) October 21, 2020
Swag
Siraj after demolishing KKR's batting order #RCBvsKKR pic.twitter.com/Qbnu4Cwpdi
— Ⓑⓤⓝⓝⓨ (@y2jbaybay) October 21, 2020
He will be doing more of it
Brendon McCullum during every KKR match: #RCBvsKKR pic.twitter.com/ylSU2AiRdM
— Parshva Sheth (@ParshvaSheth3) October 21, 2020
No comments
When RCB does well with the ball against KKR. #IPL pic.twitter.com/3ju76f8Ag7
— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 21, 2020
Savage
Before match............
Gambhir: Don't compare RCB with KKR. We are title holders
During match............
Virat: pic.twitter.com/2kDwAcxN35
— Mánnu Zanky (@MannuZanky) October 21, 2020
That's about right
From zero 2 hero! #ipl2020 #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/wizMS9dYeR
— neeraj v renjit singh (@mallusingh1992) October 21, 2020
