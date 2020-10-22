T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2020 KKR vs RCB- KKR Trolled Brutally After Poor Batting Display Against Virat Kohli's RCB

IPL 2020 KKR vs RCB: It was a battle of the No.3 and No.4 in Math 39 of IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at Abu Dhabi with RCB with a chance consolidate their position in the race to playoffs and KKR with an opportunity to break away from the mid-table scrum and fans would have anticipated a closely fought contest; but alas, it was anything but close.

KKR Trolled Brutally After Poor Batting Display Against Virat Kohli's RCB | It was a battle of the No.3 and No.4 in Math 39 of IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at Abu Dhabi with RCB with a chance consolidate their position in the race to playoffs and KKR with an opportunity to break away from the mid-table scrum and fans would have anticipated a closely fought contest; but alas, it was anything but close. KKR limped to 84/8, the lowest score by a team in IPL history without being bowled out and RCB cantered home with eight wickets in hand and 5.3 overs remaining. RVB's Mohammad Siraj proved to be the unlikely hero returning stellar figures of 4-2-8-3, in the process becoming the first player in the tournament's history to bowl two maiden overs.

Virat Kohli's RCB jumped to the second spot and boosted their run-rate significantly while KKR find themselves in the mid-table scrum with five wins and five losses in ten matches. Social media of course got their fodder from KKR's abysmal performance with the bat and despite it being KKR owner Shah Rukh's iconic film DDLJ's 25th anniversary week, that did not mean the SRK had it easy with Trolls and Memers.

Here's the best of the lot, Enjoy !!!

This is getting serious

This sums it up

The match ended before it started

Out of Syllabus stuff

Feels!!!

McCullum and his notebook is becoming popular

Yea, scenes

Siraj's the man

Surely felt like it

Allegations !!!

This sums up just about right

Le Gambhir

When it's not your day, it's not your day, simple

Swag

He will be doing more of it

No comments

Savage

That's about right

Kolkata Knight Riders Gets Trolled By Fans After Poor Batting Dispaly Against Royal Chalengers Bangalore

