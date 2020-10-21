- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueMatch Ended164/5(20.0) RR 8.2
IPL 2020: KKR vs RCB, Match 38 - Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report
KKR vs RCB, IPL 2020, Match 39: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Mid-table teams Kolkata Knight Riders will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi in Match 39 of IPL 2020 on Wednesday (October 21). Eoin Morgan’s side will look to join RCB and Mumbai Indians on 12 points with a win over Virat Kohli’s boys.
Trending Desk
- Updated: October 21, 2020, 6:54 AM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast | The temperature is starting to cool down a little even in the United Arab Emirates. The maximum temperature will be hovering around 34 degrees Celsius but it will come down to around 30 degrees by the time the match gets underway around 730pm. The humidity, though, will make things harder for the players as it is going to be above average around 58 per cent throughout the day. A windspeed of around 14km/hr is also expected on match day.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Abu Dhabi Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is getting slower as the tournament progresses. In Monday (October 19) night’s game, MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings struggled to battle the slow nature of the track. No one from CSK was able to force the pace and they ended up with a below-par total of around 125 after batting first.
Even Rajasthan Royals’ batsmen struggled on the slow pitch, barring Jos Buttler, who looked in a league of his own. There should be early assistance for the pace bowlers with the humid conditions around but after that the spinners should be able to hold sway.
Any total above 160 will be hard to chase down in Abu Dhabi with quality spinners in both KKR and RCB ranks.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details
WHAT: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
WHEN: October 21 at 7.30pm IST
WHERE: Abu Dhabi
TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels
LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar
