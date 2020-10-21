IPL 2020: KKR vs RCB, Match 39 Predicted XIs - Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 Match 39, Predicted XIs: With an effort to push themselves in the top two teams of the IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers will be head to head against each for the 39th clash of the season on October 21 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

After shifting the captaincy from Dinesh Karthik to Eoin Morgan, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have not seen significant changes in their performance. However, in their previous match, the team restricted David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to 163, taking the match to the Super Over where they won conveniently. The credit for the victory in the super over goes to Lockie Ferguson, who bowled a magnificent spell and gave just two runs.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli-led Bangalore side defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous outing. The team, with the help of AB de Villiers knock of 55 runs off 22 balls, easily chased the target of 177 to dominate the match. De Villiers has been a great support to the team and especially to skipper Kohli. The bowling side looks strong with the likes of Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal.

The second phase of the IPL 2020 league games are important for both the teams, who are trying to stay safe with their current position to make it to the playoffs. Both the teams have five matches left to play. Winning the match would secure the second spot for RCB, ahead of defending champions Mumbai Indians. However, if KKR manage to win the match with a big margin, they will displace RCB from their current position.

Kolkata Knight Riders Possible Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy

Royal Challengers Bangalore Possible Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal