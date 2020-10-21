IPL 2020: KKR vs RCB, Match 39 Schedule and Match Timings in India - When and Where to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming Online

IPL 2020: KKR vs RCB, Match 39 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check KKR vs RCB match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 39th fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. After two losses against RCB and Mumbai Indians (MI), KKR will look to win the game against RCB and strengthen their chances for a slot in IPL 2020 playoffs. In their last match, KKR won a thriller tie against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) which ended in a Super Over. KKR’s top order has finally started showing results with Shubham Gill and Rahul Tripathi giving the start KKR expect to get. Nitish Rana has also bowled economically while capping the flow of runs. Their other concern would be their overseas marquee player Andre Russell’s batting form which hasn’t clicked so far in the tournament. Russell suffered an injury in the last game and they hope he would be fit in time for the clash against RCB.

The change in KKR’s captainship hasn’t changed much for the team, moving forward they will be hoping to build on it. KKR’s Kiwi paceman Lockie Ferguson who ripped through SRH batsmen and bowled splendidly in the Super Over to win the game for KKR.

On the other hand, RCB have been in sublime form, starting with skipper Virat Kohli with an average of over 100 and the mercurial AB de Villiers who also has been in great form so far. RCB will look forward to a win and keep the momentum they gained after a thumping win over Rajasthan Royals (RR). Chris Morris and AB de Villiers who have been great pillars of strength for RCB in the batting and bowling departments, especially Morris’ bowling in the death overs has been brilliant. As the tournament progresses RCB need to formulate a new batting line-up and stop their reliance on AB de Villiers. It has worked and missed on instances and they should try to create a contingency soon.

KKR and RCB will face each other for the second time in the tournament. RCB trounced KKR to a 82-run loss in the previous meeting, however, both the teams are heading into their second clash on the back of wins.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) start?

The match will be played on October 21.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 season opener between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal