IPL 2020: KKR vs RR Dream11 Predictions, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Rajasthan Royals will be looking to extend their winning run and sneak in for a spot in the playoffs when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match 54 of the Indian Premier League. The last time these two clashed, KKR won the game by 37 runs as the Royals failed to chase 174 runs and collapsed at 137. Eoin Morgan’s KKR need to regroup and win this game which gives them a bleak chance to advance to the next stage in the IPL, however, it is also tied to a lot of permutations and NRR combinations which seem unlikely in the current scenario.

Rajasthan Royals have a good chance to book a spot in the playoffs if they win this game against KKR on Sunday. With a win at Dubai they will reach 14 points and with a hope other team results go their way, the royals have a good chance to sneak into the next round.

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

November 1 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

IPL 2020 KKR vs RR Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2020 KKR vs RR Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals captain: Eoin Morgan

IPL 2020 KKR vs RR Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals vice-captain: Dinesh Karthik

IPL 2020 KKR vs RR Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

IPL 2020 KKR vs RR Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals batsmen: Shubham Gill, Nitish Rana, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson

IPL 2020 KKR vs RR Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals all-rounders: Rahul Tewatia

IPL 2020 KKR vs RR Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Jofra Archer, Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins

KKR vs RR IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 against Rajasthan Royals: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Eoin Morgan, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

KKR vs RR IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals playing 11 against Kolkata Knight Riders: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Ankit Rajpoot or Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi Shreyas Gopal.