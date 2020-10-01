IPL 2020, KKR vs RR: He Won Pretty Easy, Says Steve Smith On Pat Cummins

The on-field rivalry between RR skipper Steve Smith and KKR pacer Pat Cummins came to the fore. Smith ended up facing his Australian teammate and pacer Pat Cummins in the second innings. Cummins in his very first over dismissed Smith caught behind by wicket keeper Dinesh Karthik.

In the 12th clash of the Indian Premier League 2020, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffered a 37-run defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Stadium.

The on-field rivalry between RR skipper Steve Smith and KKR pacer Pat Cummins came to the fore. Smith ended up facing his Australian teammate and pacer Pat Cummins in the second innings. Cummins in his very first over dismissed Smith caught behind by wicket keeper Dinesh Karthik.

According to Smith, “it wasn’t a great battle” and “Cummins won easily”. “Sometimes you get to smack these kinds of deliveries and sometimes you just get a good one,” Smith added.

Smith led Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decided to let Kolkata to bat first. Dinesh Karthik led KKR scored 174 at the loss of six wickets. KKR’s Shubman Gill again contributed with the bat, scoring 47 off 34 deliveries, while Sunil Narine got out at 15, unable to impress with the bat.

Others in the KKR line-up trying to take their side to a big score kept losing their wickets. Rana scored 22 in 17 balls, while Russell smashed 24 in 14 deliveries. Barring Eoin Morgan’s 34 runs off 23 balls and Gill, none in the KKR could score beyond 20s.

Chasing a decent total of 175, Rajasthan Royals banking on their skipper Steve Smith’s explosive opening innings were dashed early on. Smith was dismissed, scoring just three runs by KKR paceman Pat Cummins. Jos Butler’s attempt to help his side chase that target ended with him scoring 21 runs.

Others too didn’t fare well either, as the in-form Sanju Samson scored eight runs before being sent back to the dug-out. Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia gave away their wickets at very low scores. The only exception being Tom Curran, who was unbeaten scoring 54 off 36 balls.

Good bowling spells did the trick for KKR’s victory as Kamalesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi and Varun Chakravarthy picked two wickets each to restrict Rajasthan’s innings to 137 at the loss of nine wickets.