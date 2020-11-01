- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatMatch Ended120/7(20.0) RR 6
BLR
HYD121/5(20.0) RR 6
Hyderabad beat Bangalore by 5 wickets
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatMatch Ended110/9(20.0) RR 5.5
DEL
MUM111/1(20.0) RR 5.5
Mumbai beat Delhi by 9 wickets
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: KKR vs RR, IPL 2020, Match 54: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
KKR vs RR, IPL 2020, Match 54: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Kolkata Knight Riders will look for a win and hope few other games go their way to advance for the next stage of IPL, while Rajasthan Royals will be playing to improve their chances with a win.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 1, 2020, 2:20 PM IST
KKR vs RR, IPL 2020, Match 54: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report| In the 54th match of the IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai at 7.30 pm IST on Sunday, November 1. It will be a sunny day with clear skies in Dubai. The maximum temperature is likely to be 32 degree Celsius, while the minimum is expected to be around 22 degrees. The forecast shows no chances of rain and humidity will be around mid-30s with 20 kmph wind gusts.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Dubai Pitch Report
The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been throwing mix results with the progression of the tournament. However, in the last five games played here the team batting second have won on four occasions. The only exception being Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) who won and lost one at the same venue. SRH posted a mammoth 219 against the Delhi Capitals who collapsed at 131. In another previous game against KXIP, SRH failed to chase a modest total of 127.
IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals Preview - Punjab Look to Make it Six in a Row
Dubai Cricket Stadium’s pitch favours the team batting second as the evening dew kicking in makes it a challenge to grip the ball as the evening progresses. However, the pitch at Dubai has a lot to offer to the bowlers including spinners who get enough support from the conditions.
In their previous clash at Dubai, KKR won the game by 37 runs, registering their second successive win in IPL 2020. KKR posted a total of 174 and they were able to restrict the Royals to 137. However, in their previous match played at Dubai KKR lost to Chennai Super Kings.
Toss will be a crucial factor here as the teams choose to field first and bowl with all the climatic advantages to restrict the opponent the team to a limited score.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details
WHAT: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
WHEN: November 1, at 7:30 pm
WHERE: Dubai
TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels
LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar
Recent Matches
-
BLR vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 5231 Oct, 2020 SharjahHyderabad beat Bangalore by 5 wickets
-
DEL vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 5131 Oct, 2020 DubaiMumbai beat Delhi by 9 wickets
-
PUN vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 5030 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiRajasthan beat Punjab by 7 wickets
-
KOL vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 4929 Oct, 2020 DubaiChennai beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
-
BLR vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 4828 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Bangalore by 5 wickets
All Recent Matches