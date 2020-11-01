IPL 2020: KKR vs RR, IPL 2020, Match 54: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

KKR vs RR, IPL 2020, Match 54: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Kolkata Knight Riders will look for a win and hope few other games go their way to advance for the next stage of IPL, while Rajasthan Royals will be playing to improve their chances with a win.

KKR vs RR, IPL 2020, Match 54: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report| In the 54th match of the IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai at 7.30 pm IST on Sunday, November 1. It will be a sunny day with clear skies in Dubai. The maximum temperature is likely to be 32 degree Celsius, while the minimum is expected to be around 22 degrees. The forecast shows no chances of rain and humidity will be around mid-30s with 20 kmph wind gusts.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Dubai Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been throwing mix results with the progression of the tournament. However, in the last five games played here the team batting second have won on four occasions. The only exception being Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) who won and lost one at the same venue. SRH posted a mammoth 219 against the Delhi Capitals who collapsed at 131. In another previous game against KXIP, SRH failed to chase a modest total of 127.

Dubai Cricket Stadium’s pitch favours the team batting second as the evening dew kicking in makes it a challenge to grip the ball as the evening progresses. However, the pitch at Dubai has a lot to offer to the bowlers including spinners who get enough support from the conditions.

In their previous clash at Dubai, KKR won the game by 37 runs, registering their second successive win in IPL 2020. KKR posted a total of 174 and they were able to restrict the Royals to 137. However, in their previous match played at Dubai KKR lost to Chennai Super Kings.

Toss will be a crucial factor here as the teams choose to field first and bowl with all the climatic advantages to restrict the opponent the team to a limited score.

