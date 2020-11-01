IPL 2020: KKR vs RR, IPL 2020 Match 54 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 Match 54, Predicted XI: KKR’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs are almost negligible as their Net Run Rate (NRR) is inferior to other teams.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 Match 54, Predicted XI:

It will be a do or die match for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 54th match of the IPL 2020 on Sunday, November 1. The chances of KKR’s qualification are bleak but if they manage to beat the Rajasthan Royals and finish with 14 points and none of the other six sides get to that tally. Looking at the way the race for the playoffs are going through KKR don’t have much of a chance to make it to the playoffs, a loss here would only seal their fate.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

In their previous game, KKR lost to the Chennai Super Kings by six wickets, with this loss KKR’s troubles have increased as they have slipped to the sixth place and to qualify for the playoffs they need to be in top four.

On the other hand, RR should win their last game against KKR and hope other results go their way, if KXIP lose their final game against Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad win just one from their last two remaining matches. The Royals are in a favourable position with two back-to-back wins with the latest one by beating Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets in the previous game. Steve Smith’s team managed to put brakes on KL Rahul led KXIP’s five-match winning spree.

Kolkata Knight Riders Possible Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Eoin Morgan, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Rajasthan Royals Possible Playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi and Jaydev Unadkat or Ankit Rajpoot