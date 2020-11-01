IPL 2020: KKR vs RR, Match 53 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming Online

IPL 2020: KKR vs RR, Match 54 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check KKR vs RR match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), Match 54 |

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will be wrapping up their league phase campaigns in the 54th match of the IPL 2020, which will be played on Sunday at 07:30 pm IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. With the race for IPL 2020 playoffs heating up, Rajasthan Royals recent win over Kings XI Punjab has made it more intense. With the Mumbai Indians already qualified and Chennai Super Kings eliminated, currently the race is now limited to four-five matches, as it has six teams at loggerheads for three spots in the playoffs. With such complexities, it is a must win match for both sides to make their positions well placed for a spot in the playoffs.

Rajasthan Royals with a seven wicket win over the Kings XI Punjab has kept their new-found winning spree which has kept their playoffs prospects alive. On the other hand, KKR lost to Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. RR are better placed over KKR in terms of NRR and a win in tomorrow’s game might seal KKR prospects forever. But that could change as a win to either side tomorrow will have seven wins, which is the minimum requirement to make to the playoffs.

In their last encounter, KKR posted a 37-run victory over RR. They will certainly try to repeat that in the upcoming match tomorrow. Eoin Morgan will surely want to give it all to keep their prospects alive, but it will not be an easy task, given RR’s form and winning momentum.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) start?

The match will be played on November 1, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) begin?

The match will begin at 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 season opener between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders Possible Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Eoin Morgan, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Rajasthan Royals Possible Playing XI: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Ankit Rajpoot or Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi Shreyas Gopal.