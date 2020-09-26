IPL 2020: KKR vs SRH Dream11 Predictions, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The 8th match of the DREAM11 IPL 2020 will be played between KKR and SRH in Abu Dhabi. Indian fans can catch the live action commencing from 7:30 pm IST.

Kolkata Knight Riders are going to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2020 match on September 26 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The eighth match of IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will commence at 7.30 pm IST.

IPL COVERAGE | IPL SCHEDULE |IPL POINTS TABLE

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders have played against each other in the Indian Premier League 17 times. Out of which, KKR have won 10 games and SRH 7 matches.

Both the teams have lost their first match of the season, so they will try their level best to register their first win in the 13th edition with upcoming outing.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD TV channels and online on Disney+Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma's reply to Sunil Gavaskar's Hindi commentary during the match between KXIP and RCB

KKR vs SRH IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Live Score/Scorecard

Follow here for LIVE SCORE

KKR vs SRH IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Match Details

September 26 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

IPL 2020 KKR vs SRH Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2020 KKR vs SRH Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad captain: David Warner

ALSO READ: Who is the best captain in the IPL according to former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag.

IPL 2020 KKR vs SRH Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad vice-captain: Sunil Narine

IPL 2020 KKR vs SRH Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

IPL 2020 KKR vs SRH Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen: Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, David Warner, Manish Pandey

IPL 2020 KKR vs SRH Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounders: Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana

IPL 2020 KKR vs SRH Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Bowlers: Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing XI: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier

Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing XI: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Keywords