IPL 2020: KKR vs SRH, IPL 2020, Match 8 - Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2020, Match 8: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: KKR lost their previous match here by a huge margin of 49 runs against MI. But unlike SRH, they know what to expect from the pitch this time around.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

It is expected to be a sunny day in Abu Dhabi with the maximum temperature to be around 37 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 29 degrees. The sky will mainly be clear and there is almost no chance of precipitation, so fans can expect an uninterrupted, quality match. The playing conditions will be a bit on the heavier side, with over 50 per cent humidity.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Abu Dhabi Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi certainly looks favouring the batsman if we take the last two matches played here into account. But it is the same pitch where Kolkata have already lost a match in which they were restricted to 146, while chasing a target of 196 against Mumbai Indians. Although Sunil Narine proved very economical, pacer Pat Cummins fared very badly the last time, conceding 49 runs in just 3 overs. But KKR’s loss had a lot to do with the batting too. But at least, now they know what to expect playing here.

SRH will play here for the first time in this tournament. Having a balanced team with a good batting line-up, they can benefit from the pitch.

The opening match of this edition of IPL was also played here, when Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings showed that bowlers could have a tough time on this ground. So, overall fans can expect a high scoring, competitive match here.

