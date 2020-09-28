IPL 2020: KKR vs SRH, IPL 2020 Match 8 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

The KKR vs SRH fixture will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium and it will start at 7.30 pm. This the 8th match of the DREAM11 IPL 2020.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be going head to head with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an IPL 2020 encounter on September 26. The KKR vs SRH fixture will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium and it will start at 7.30 pm.

Dinesh Karthik-led KKR played their first game of this season against Mumbai Indians. In that match, Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and chose to field first. Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai Indians, played an outstanding innings, scoring 80 runs in 54 deliveries. MI put up 195 on the board at a loss of five wickets.

KKR, batting second, only managed to make 146 in 20 overs, losing nine wickets. MI bowlers gave a hard time to KKR’s batsmen as only two players, Pat Cummins and Karthik, scored 30 or above. Cummins smashed 33 in 12 balls, while Karthik made 30 in 23 deliveries. KKR lost the match by 49 runs.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad also lost their first match of the Indian Premier League against Royal Challengers Bangalore by 10 runs. David Warner, the captain of SRH, won the toss and decided to bowl. Two RCB batsmen, Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers, smashed SRH bowlers all over the park. Padikkal scored 56 off 42 balls and de Villiers 51 off 30 deliveries. They gave SRH a target of 164.

SRH’s Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey tried their best to snatch the match from RCB’s hands. Bairstow hit 61 in 43 deliveries and Pandey 34 in 33 balls. But, SRH fell short of RCB’s score by 10 runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing XI: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier

Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing XI: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed