IPL 2020: KKR vs SRH, Match 8 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming Online

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Match 8 | Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the only two teams who are yet to register a win in IPL 2020, will compete against each other on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

A lot will be on the line for both as whoever loses the match will be stuck at the bottom of the points table. However, it is too early in the tournament and they may yet recover at later stages.

Based on their performances in previous matches, SRH looks a bit stronger, as they barely missed out against RCB. For KKR, on the other hand, it will be a tall order to bounce back after a 49-run loss against Mumbai Indians.

In their last match, KKR under-performed in both the departments, batting and bowling. Sunil Narine was the only economical bowler on their side, with a bit of support from Shivam Mavi, who took two wickets but gave away 32 runs, despite bowling a maiden over.

Pat Cummins disappointed the most, conceding 49 runs in just 3 overs. Although he compensated a bit from the bat, scoring 33 off 12 balls, the highest for their team.

SRH played a decent match with Jonny Bairstow’s brilliant half century. But Warner failed to give a good opening to the team. He will need to do better this time. SRH can also count on Pandey, who can bring stability in the middle order.

Bhuvneshwar did well to contain the flow of runs, but in a T20 match, you need to pick wickets too. Rashid Khan certainly needs to bring on his A game. Overall, the match seems slightly tilted in SRH’s favour. Fans can expect a close contest here.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) start? The match will be played on September 26.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) be played? The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)? All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 season opener between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan