IPL 2020: KKR vs SRH - Top Five Players to Watch Out For

KKR will clash with SRH in Match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, September, 26th.

KKR hold the advantage in the Head to Head having won 10 of the 17 encounters against SRH.

We look at the 5 players most likely to have the maximum impact in the match.

IPL COVERAGE | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE

1. SUNIL NARINE (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Sunil Narine is the leading wicket-taker for KKR in the IPL with 123 wickets in 110 innings. He is the third most restrictive spinner in the history of the IPL with an economy rate of just 6.66! He has picked 6 four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul in his IPL career.

Narine picked 24 and 21 wickets and was the highest wicket-taker for KKR in their victorious campaigns, both in 2012 and 2014.