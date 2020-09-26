- Match 7 - 25 Sep, FriMatch Ended175/3(20.0) RR 8.75
DC
CSK131/7(20.0) RR 8.75
Delhi beat Chennai by 44 runs
- Match 6 - 24 Sep, ThuMatch Ended206/3(20.0) RR 10.3
KXIP
RCB109/10(20.0) RR 10.3
Punjab beat Bangalore by 97 runs
- Match 8 - 26 Sep, SatUp Next
KKR
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 9 - 27 Sep, SunUp Next
RR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: KKR vs SRH - Top Five Players to Watch Out For
KKR hold the advantage in the Head to Head having won 10 of the 17 encounters against SRH. We look at the 5 players most likely to have the maximum impact in the match.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 26, 2020, 8:26 AM IST
KKR will clash with SRH in Match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, September, 26th.
KKR hold the advantage in the Head to Head having won 10 of the 17 encounters against SRH.
We look at the 5 players most likely to have the maximum impact in the match.
IPL COVERAGE | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE
1. SUNIL NARINE (Kolkata Knight Riders)
Sunil Narine is the leading wicket-taker for KKR in the IPL with 123 wickets in 110 innings. He is the third most restrictive spinner in the history of the IPL with an economy rate of just 6.66! He has picked 6 four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul in his IPL career.
Narine picked 24 and 21 wickets and was the highest wicket-taker for KKR in their victorious campaigns, both in 2012 and 2014.
He is also a ferocious batsman at the top of the order with a strike rate of 166.66 – the second-highest for KKR after Andre Russell.
2. ANDRE RUSSELL (Kolkata Knight Riders)
Andre Russell is the most destructive batsman in the history of the IPL. He has scored 1411 runs in 53 innings in the IPL at a rate of 185.17 – the highest in the tournament’s history!
He has the record of the maximum number (15) of 200-plus strike rate innings (min. runs 30) for KKR.
ALSO READ: 'Where Am I Being Sexist?' - Gavaskar Defends Comments on Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma
3. DAVID WARNER (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
David Warner has the highest aggregate for an overseas batsman in the IPL and the fourth-highest overall. His average of 42.83 and strike rate of 142.31 make him one of the most dangerous and sought after batsman in the league’s history.
He was the highest run-getter in the IPL in 2015, 2017 and 2019.
4. JONNY BAIRSTOW (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Jonny Bairstow has the highest average (min. 500 runs) in the history of the IPL. He has scored 506 runs in 11 matches at an average of 56.22 at a destructive strike rate of 155.21 including one hundred and three fifties in the IPL
5. BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the highest wicket-taker for SRH in the IPL with 109 wickets in 87 matches at a strike rate of 18.2. He has also been quite restrictive with an economy rate of 7.4.
Recent Matches
-
DC vs CSK, IPL, 2020, Match 725 Sep, 2020 DubaiDelhi beat Chennai by 44 runs
-
KXIP vs RCB, IPL, 2020, Match 624 Sep, 2020 DubaiPunjab beat Bangalore by 97 runs
-
MI vs KKR, IPL, 2020, Match 523 Sep, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Kolkata by 49 runs
-
RR vs CSK, IPL, 2020, Match 422 Sep, 2020 SharjahRajasthan beat Chennai by 16 runs
-
RCB vs SRH, IPL, 2020, Match 321 Sep, 2020 DubaiBangalore beat Hyderabad by 10 runs
All Recent Matches