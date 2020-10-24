IPL 2020: KKR's Nitish Rana Pays Tribute to Late Father-in-law After Scoring Half-century vs DC

While no one knew who Nitish Rana's tribute during KKR's game vs DC was meant for at first, a tweet from his team's official Twitter account soon made things clear.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) looked stuck in a familiar situation during their must-win IPL 2020 clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Abu Dhabi on Saturday (Ocotober 24) when they were 42-3 in 7.2 overs. However, a whirlwind 115-run stand between Sunil Narine and Nitish Rana, who had been promoted to open the batting, rescued the innings for KKR. Narine in particular looked far more comfortable against DC's slower bowlers and once set, went about punishing even the quicks. He would depart later in the innings but it was Rana who anchored the innings right until the final over. (IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE)

The 26-year old Delhi-based batsman also brought up his half-century eventually and when he did, he held up a jersey with the number 63 on it and the name Surinder. While no one knew who the tribute was meant for at first, a tweet from his team's official Twitter account soon made things clear. (IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP)

"A heart-warming tribute from @NitishRana_27 to his father-in-law, who passed away yesterday. Surinder Marwah. Rest in peace sir," read a tweet from KKR that also featured Rana's celebration.

KKR would eventually go on to make 194-6 in their 20 overs, and Rana's 81 was a large part of why they managed to get that many runs on the board.

For DC, it was a forgettable outing with the ball as their bowling attack, arguably one of the best in the tournament thus far, looked out of ideas against a resurgent KKR batting unit.