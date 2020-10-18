IPL 2020: KKR's Sunil Narine Taken Off Suspect Action Warning List

KKR) all-rounder Sunil Narine, who was reported by umpires for a suspect bowling action after their IPL 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab, has now been removed from the IPL's Suspect Action Warning List.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Sunil Narine, who was reported by umpires for a suspect bowling action after their IPL 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab, has now been removed from the IPL's Suspect Action Warning List, the league announced on Friday. The announcement comes as a huge relief for KKR who had left the Trinidad and Tobago player out of their starting XI after his action was reported and have also suffered back to back losses since then. The timing of the announcement means he could likely be in contention for the side's clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday afternoon.

"Sunil Narine, the Kolkata Knight Riders player, has been cleared by the IPL’s Suspect Bowling Action Committee. Mr Narine was reported for bowling with a Suspected Illegal Bowling Action during his team’s Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab at Abu Dhabi on October 10. Following the report, Mr Narine was placed on the IPL Warning List. KKR requested for an Official Assessment of Mr Narine’s action from the IPL Suspect Bowling Action Committee, submitting action footage in slow motion with back and side angles," said a statement from the league.

"The Committee carefully reviewed all the deliveries of action footage sent of Mr Narine with the naked eye and has come to the conclusion that the elbow-bend appears to be within the range of permissible limits.

"The Committee also noted that Mr. Narine should reproduce the same action going forward in the IPL 2020 matches as presented to the Committee in the video footage. Mr Narine has now been removed from the IPL Suspect Action Warning List."

SRH will clash with KKR in match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, 18th October. SRH, with 5 losses from 8 matches, are at number 5 on the points table while KKR are at number 4 with 4 wins and as many losses from the same number of matches.