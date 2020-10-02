IPL 2020: KL Rahul Says KXIP Could Look to Add Extra Bowling Option After MI Loss

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul said on Thursday (October 1) that he will be sitting down with the coaching staff of the side to see if they can squeeze an extra bowling option into the side.

KXIP were comprehensively beaten by Mumbai Indians at Abu Dhabi on Thursday and one of the reasons for the loss was not having an extra bowling option and sticking with bowlers who had poor days.

"It's obviously disappointing. Looking back, we could've been three wins out of four. This game we made some mistakes. It's important we come back stronger," Rahul said after the match.

"Another bowling option would be nice - an all-rounder option who can bat and bowl well. Will be sitting with the coaches to decide if we want to play an extra bowler.

Rahul also expressed happiness at the fact that his Karnataka and India teammate Mayank Agarwal was currently the holder of the Orange Cap. He did, however, say he wanted it back soon.

"Until that Orange Cap stays with Kings XI I'm happy. He (Agarwal) has worked very hard and deserves that cap. I'm sure I'll take it off him soon."

For his part, Agarwal said his main aim was not to be the highest run-scorer but to play good cricket for the side and help them win.

"We are not competing for the cap, we are just looking to play some good cricket. It doesn't matter who gets the runs, be it Rahul, Maxwell, Pooran or anyone else," Agarwal said after he was handed the cap.

Agarwal, who has been in fine form this year, said his form comes from adjusting his batting to the T20 format and he also drew confidence from his success in international cricket.

"Runs in the international circuit has given me a lot of confidence. In the lockdown I sat down and looked on how things will work in the T20 template. The thought is just about getting into great positions."