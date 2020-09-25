IPL 2020: KLassy Rahul – Run Making Machine for KXIP in the IPL

Rahul has been in breathtaking form for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL since 2018. No batsman has scored more runs in the tournament than Rahul in this period.

KL Rahul smashed a magnificent unbeaten 132 off just 69 deliveries against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on the 24th of September.

Let us have a look at some of his outstanding numbers in the IPL:

132*: Rahul’s second hundred in the IPL

It is the highest score by an Indian batsman and the fourth-highest overall (after Gayle, Brendon McCullum and AB) in the history of the IPL.

2000: Rahul crossed the milestone of 2000 IPL runs in his 60th inning in the match against RCB in Dubai. He broke the record of Sachin Tendulkar who was previously the fastest Indian to reach the landmark (in 63 innings).

Gayle is the fastest to 2000 runs in the IPL (48 innings).

1405: Rahul’s Aggregate since IPL 2018

Rahul has scored 1405 runs in 30 IPL innings since 2018. No other batsman has scored more in this period.

He has a phenomenal average of 58.54 since 2018 and has scored his runs at a rapid rate striking at 149.15.

He has been brilliantly consistent in getting the big scores – he has hit 2 hundreds and 12 fifties in this time-frame.

659: Rahul’s Aggregate in IPL 2018

Rahul was at his finest best in the 2018 edition of the IPL. He was the third-highest scorer of the tournament and had the highest average (of 54.91) amongst the top 10 run-getters.

Not only did he score 659 runs but was also destructive with his shot-making and struck at a rate of 158.41. He smashed 66 fours and 32 sixes in the tournament.

44.37: Rahul’s Batting Average in the IPL

Rahul has scored 2130 runs in 60 IPL innings at an average of 44.37 – the third-highest in the tournament’s history (min. 500 runs) after Jonny Bairstow (56.22) and Hashim Amla (44.38).

35.5: Rahul’s Actual Batting Average in the IPL

Rahul’s Actual Batting Average (Runs per innings) is the fourth-highest (amongst the 30 highest run getters) in the history of the IPL after David Warner (37.1), Chris Gayle (36.16) and Shaun Marsh (35.9).

It is higher than the likes of Kohli (31.74) and AB (31.07).

62.22: Rahul’s Average and Strike Rate Product in the IPL

Rahul’s Average and Strike Rate Product (Divided by 100) is the highest in the history of the IPL (amongst the 30 highest run getters).

It is higher than the likes of Gayle, Warner, AB and Dhoni amongst other greats.

This basically implies that not only does he score big runs but also scores them at a very quick rate making him a doubly dangerous batsman. It places him amongst the best batsmen in the history of the IPL!

14: The Fastest Fifty in IPL History

Rahul smashed a 14-ball fifty against Delhi Capitals in Mohali in 2018.