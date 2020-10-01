IPL 2020: KM Asif Did Not Break Bio-Bubble Protocol, Stresses CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan has dismissed reports of pacer KM Asif breaking the bio-secure bubble protocols. Indian Express had reported that Asif misplaced his hotel room key and went to the reception to get a replacement.

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan has dismissed reports of pacer KM Asif breaking the bio-secure bubble protocols in the ongoing IPL 2020. Indian Express had reported that Asif misplaced his hotel room key and went to the reception to get a replacement.

Viswanathan clarified that Asif had gone to a separate area in the lobby which caters to the players, where the staff are being tested regularly for COVID-19.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

"I don't know if facts have been checked because while there is a reception in the lobby, the staff attending to the CSK unit is different. Asif obviously would not go and speak to the general staff. The boys know that there is a dedicated team working with the players. The fact he lost the key and went and asked for a replacement is true. But he didn't go to the regular staff working and went to the designated desk. The matter has been blown out of proportion and facts need to be kept in mind," Viswanathan told ANI.

"We all know the gravity of the situation and how the coronavirus is deadly. In fact, I myself have not entered the floors where the players and support staff are staying. Their bubble is different from the bubble created for the officials.

"We are taking as much precautions as humanly possible. The players have undergone 14 tests so far and Asif too has been part of them and he is negative. Now, we cannot ask every staff member in the hotel to be a part of the bubble, but let me inform you that they are all being regularly tested."

Ambati Rayudu & Dwayne Bravo Fit to Play for CSK, Says CEO Kasi Viswanathan

Asif, the pacer from Kerala, has played two IPL matches for CSK picking up three wickets. Both the matches came in 2018.

CSK already had issues coming into the IPL season, with 13 of their members including two players testing positive for COVID-19. They were taken to a separate hotel and had to undergo further quarantine befroe being allowed to join the bubble again. Apart from this drawback, CSK also are without the services of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh as both are away for personal reasons.

CSK are currently last in the points table, having won only one of their three matches. They play Sunrisers Hyderabad next on Friday.