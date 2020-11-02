IPL 2020: Know the Complete List of Owners for all the League Franchises

This year, the 13th edition of the IPL was to be held in March-April, but due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, it was postponed to September. The cash-rich league started on September 19 and will end on November 10

The Indian Premier League is one of the most watched cricket leagues. Players from various cricket playing nations are seen in action in IPL. This year, the 13th edition of the IPL was to be held in March-April, but due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, it was postponed to September. The cash-rich league started on September 19 and will end on November 10. IPL 2020 is taking place in the UAE at three venues – Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

As lots of money is required to conduct IPL, cricket fans must be wondering who owns the teams of IPL. So, here are the owners of each IPL franchise:

Mumbai Indians

According to Sportskeeda, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani and his son Akash Ambani from the Reliance Group own the four-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians. The franchise is placed at the top on the IPL 2020 points table. They have also qualified for the playoff.

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited owns Chennai Super Kings. The company is actually owned by India Cements, which is headed by N Srinivasan. He served as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India from 2011 to 2012. The BCCI manages IPL. Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings were the first team to be eliminated from IPL 2020.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Jay Mehta’s Mehta Group own Kolkata Knight Riders. According to Sportskeeda, Khan owns 55 per cent stakes, while Mehta has 45 per cent shares in the franchise. Mehta is the husband of Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Anand Kripalu of United Spirits Limited has the ownership of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Earlier, businessman Vijay Mallya owned the IPL franchise. Mallya resigned from the post of United Spirit chairman in 2016 after Diageo agreed to pay Rs 515 crore to absolve him of all liabilities over financial lapses at the company founded by his family.

Delhi Capitals

GMR Group (Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao) and the JSW Group (Jindal South West) has equal number of shares in Delhi Capitals. Parth Jindal, who is the director of JSW Sports, is also the director of the IPL franchise.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sun Network’s Kalanithi Maran is the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, which was earlier known as Deccan Chargers. It won IPL trophy when it was Deccan Chargers and another after its name changed to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kings XI Punjab

Dabur’s Mohit Burman, Wadia Group’s Ness Wadia, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta and Karan Paul from Apeejay Surrendra Group are the owners of Kings XI Punjab.

Rajasthan Royals

Amisha Hathiramani from Tresco International Ltd, Manoj Badale from Emerging Media (IPL) Ltd, Lachlan Murdoch from Blue Water Estate Ltd, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty from Kuki Investments Ltd and Shane Warne from Spinners own Rajasthan Royals. The franchise has also got knocked out from IPL 2020.