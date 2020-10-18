IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders Currently Looking Like a Bits-and-pieces Side, Says Virender Sehwag

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has never refrained from speaking his mind out. Before and after every IPL 2020 match, Sehwag gives his no-holds-barred opinions on performances of teams and their players. Recently, he has offered his honest advice to Kolkata Knight Riders, which lost their last game to Mumbai Indians by eight wickets.

Kolkata have failed to impress so far in IPL 2020. Cricket fans and various former cricketers and experts want the Eoin Morgan-led side to make some changes to revive themselves. Sehwag has said that it is important for any captain to sit with his players and discuss weak areas

He added that the team should figure out what their strengths are and take strong decisions in regard to the final eleven.

“Everyone should be given a free mind to play and express themselves on the field because this team is currently looking like a bits-and-pieces side,” he asserted.

Sehwag said that a leader should lead from the front and take strong decisions that are beneficial for his team. He suggested that either Shubman Gill should be advised to attack in the powerplay or his batting position should be changed.

The former India cricketer stated that if the foundation of the team is not strong, then like a wall it is bound to fall. Kolkata have also witnessed change in captaincy. Dinesh Karthik handed the charge to Eoin Morgan, saying he wanted to concentrate on his batting.

In the match against Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders’ players did not live up to the expectations. Neither their batsmen delivered with bat, nor their bowlers managed to offer any resistance to Mumbai’s batters.

Batting first, Kolkata somehow managed to cross 140 and that too because of only two players Morgan and Pat Cummins. It was because of their partnership that Kolkata reached 148 in 20 overs. Morgan kept rotating the strike and hitting some big shots in between, scoring 39 (not out) off 29 balls. On the other hand, Cummins smashed 53 (not out) in 36 balls.

Mumbai got off to a good start as their openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock hit KKR bowlers with ease. Sharma got out at 35, while de Kock remained not out at 78. The South African finished the game with Hardik Pandya, who made 21 in 11 deliveries.