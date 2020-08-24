IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders Give Sneak Peak into Their Hotel Room

Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders has reached UAE on Thursday ahead of the 13th edition of the tournament which will be played from September 19 to November 10. KKR on Sunday gave a sneak peek into their hotel in Abu Dhabi.
The IPL franchise took to Twitter to post pictures of the team room. The photos show bean bags lying in a row, table tennis table and a pool table. Sharing the pictures, KKR wrote, “New city, New #HomeOfTheKnights. Sneak-peek Eyes into the #KKR Team Room in Abu Dhabi.”
The team shared a short clip on Saturday. The video contains glimpses from plane, bus and hotel. Putting out the clip, KKR tweeted, "Took off from Mumbai. Landed in Abu Dhabi. Checked into the hotels. A little more wait before the #Knights are back doing what they do the best. Cricket is coming your way soon."
KKR have won the tournament twice, but last year it finished on the fifth spot and did not enter the play-offs. This year, they will play under the mentorship of former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum, who also played for KKR.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place at Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the UAE. Sixty games will be played in 53 days in the IPL.
