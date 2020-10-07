IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders Pacer Ali Khan From USA to Miss IPL 2020 Due to Injury

Ali Khan, who was expected to play for Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing IPL, has been ruled out of the tournament after he suffered an injury.

Ali Khan, the pacer from the United States of America who was expected to play for Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), has been ruled out of the tournament after he suffered an injury.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Khan was taken in the KKR squad as a replacement of England seamer Harry Gurney, who had pulled out of the tournament before it even began due to a shoulder injury. He even required surgery for his injury.

“Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders signed up Ali Khan as a replacement for injured Harry Gurney. Khan became the first USA cricketer to be signed up by an IPL franchise. Unfortunately, Khan has since been injured and will miss the rest of the Dream11 IPL 2020 season,” said IPL in a statement.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Top 5 Players to Watch Out For

The statement also mentioned other replacements in various participating teams in the IPL 2020. Prithvi Raj Yarra has been brought in by the Sunrisers Hyderabad as a replacement for injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the remainder of the tournament.

View the full official statement HERE

Ali Khan had become the first player from the USA to feature in the IPL when he was brought in by KKR. The team was glad to have him on board and had posted a clip on its Twitter handle to welcome him.

Check out the post:

Pakistan-born Khan was part of the winning team Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. Khan is known for his ability to bowl over 140 kmph and can deliver Yorkers at will. He picked eight wickets in as many matches and bowled at an economy rate of 7.43. Overall, in his T20 cricket career, he has picked 38 wickets in 36 matches.

Fans can hope to see Khan playing in the IPL franchise in the future. But for now, KKR, who are currently on the fourth position in the points table, will be missing a promising talent on their side with Khan gone.

They are set to go up against the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. They will need to move past their loss to Delhi Capitals in their previous match and bring their best against a resurgent CSK.