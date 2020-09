IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders' Thorn David Warner Lies Between Them and Their First Victory of the Season

David Warner has so far scored 829 runs against KKR in 21 games at an average of 43.63 and a strike rate of 147.77. He lies second in the list of players to have scored most runs against KKR with Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma taking the top spot.

After losing their Indian Premier League campaign opener against Mumbai Indians by 49 runs, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second game.

The Kolkata-based side, though, will not have it easy, especially with Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner having such a good record against them.

The swashbuckling Aussie opener has scored 829 runs against KKR so far in 21 games at an average of 43.63 and a strike rate of 147.77. Currently, he lies second in the list of players to have scored most runs against KKR with Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma taking the top spot with 74 more runs against Dinesh Karthik’s side.

However, he holds of the record of the highest individual score against KKR in IPL. The left-handed batsman had scored 126 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad against KKR in IPL 2017.

Warner also has the joined 3rd most 50+ scores (6) against KKR along with Shikhar Dhawan in IPL. Only Suresh Raina (9) and Rohit Sharma (7) have scored more 50+ scores against the franchise.

In the list of players who have scored most sixes against KKR, Warner is at the 2nd position, with 37 sixes in his tally. Only Chris Gayle, with 49 sixes, has hammered more sixes against KKR.

KKR spinner Kuldeep Yadav will be the key figure for KKR to counter Warner’s threat. In four games, Kuldeep has dismissed Warner twice, while the batsman has scored 53 runs in 37 balls against the ace spinner.

Both KKR and SRH lost their opening game of the season and will be looking to pick up their first win of IPL 2020 on Saturday.