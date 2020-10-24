IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals - Head to Head Record

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the afternoon of the 24th of October.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the afternoon of the 24th of October. KKR are at number 4 with 5 wins and as many losses from 10 matches but have the worst Net Run Rate in the tournament. DC have won 7 of their 10 encounters and are sitting pretty at number two on the points table.

We look at the Head to Head Record between the two teams.

Head-to-Head: (24 matches - KKR 13| DC 11)

KKR and DC have faced each other 24 times in the IPL so far. KKR have a 13-11 advantage.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches - KKR 1 | DC 3)

DC have the edge in the recent rivalry with a 3-1 head to head record.

Last 5 matches:

DC won by 18 runs

DC won by 7 wickets

Match Tied

DC won by 55 runs

KKR won by 71 runs

Last encounter:

Prithvi Shaw's 41-ball 66 and Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 38-ball 88 helped DC to a mammoth 228 for 4 in their allotted 20 overs - the highest score by any opposition team against KKR in any edition of the IPL! Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi kept KKR in the hunt but were always behind in the chase and ultimately fell 19 runs short.

Last encounter in 2019:

Shubman Gill's 39-ball 65 and Andre Russell's 21-ball 45 helped KKR to 178 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs - on the 12th of April, 2019 at the Eden Gardens. It was expected to be a tough chase but Shikhar Dhawan had other plans. The Indian southpaw hammered an unbeaten 97 off just 63 deliveries to take the Capitals to a comprehensive 7-wicket win with more than an over to spare.

Sunil Narine has been amongst the wickets in the KKR vs DC battle - he has 17 wickets in such encounters. Interestingly, it is Shoaib Akhtar who has the best bowing figures in the rivalry - he returned with 4-11 in 3 overs at the Eden Gardens in the inaugural edition in 2008. Akhtar ran through the Daredevils top-order getting rid of Sehwag, Gambhir, AB and Manoj Tiwary within the powerplay. KKR defended 133 and cleaned up Daredevils for 110.

Prithvi Shaw has had a string of low scores in the latter half of IPL 2020 but has the highest strike rate of 163.94 in KKR-DC clashes.

We look at some of the other Head to Head records:

Highest Score in an innings

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (107*)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Morne van Wyk (74)

Highest Innings Total

Delhi Capitals: 228/4

Kolkata Knight Riders: 210/8

Largest Margin of Victory

Delhi Capitals: 55 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders: 71 runs

Highest Strike Rate in an Innings

Delhi Capitals: Carlos Brathwaite in 2016 (34 off 11 balls, strike rate of 309.09)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell in 2018 (41 off 12 balls, strike rate of 341.66)

Best Economy Rate in an innings

Delhi Capitals: Amit Mishra in 2009 (3-14 in 4 overs; economy rate of 3.5)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine in 2013 (4-13 in 4 overs; economy rate of 3.25)