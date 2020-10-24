- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriMatch Ended114/9(20.0) RR 5.7
CHE
MUM116/0(20.0) RR 5.7
Mumbai beat Chennai by 10 wickets
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
RAJ
HYD156/2(20.0) RR 7.7
Hyderabad beat Rajasthan by 8 wickets
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals - Head to Head Record
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the afternoon of the 24th of October.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 24, 2020, 1:43 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the afternoon of the 24th of October. KKR are at number 4 with 5 wins and as many losses from 10 matches but have the worst Net Run Rate in the tournament. DC have won 7 of their 10 encounters and are sitting pretty at number two on the points table.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
We look at the Head to Head Record between the two teams.
Head-to-Head: (24 matches - KKR 13| DC 11)
KKR and DC have faced each other 24 times in the IPL so far. KKR have a 13-11 advantage.
Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches - KKR 1 | DC 3)
DC have the edge in the recent rivalry with a 3-1 head to head record.
Last 5 matches:
DC won by 18 runs
DC won by 7 wickets
Match Tied
DC won by 55 runs
KKR won by 71 runs
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
Last encounter:
Prithvi Shaw's 41-ball 66 and Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 38-ball 88 helped DC to a mammoth 228 for 4 in their allotted 20 overs - the highest score by any opposition team against KKR in any edition of the IPL! Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi kept KKR in the hunt but were always behind in the chase and ultimately fell 19 runs short.
Last encounter in 2019:
Shubman Gill's 39-ball 65 and Andre Russell's 21-ball 45 helped KKR to 178 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs - on the 12th of April, 2019 at the Eden Gardens. It was expected to be a tough chase but Shikhar Dhawan had other plans. The Indian southpaw hammered an unbeaten 97 off just 63 deliveries to take the Capitals to a comprehensive 7-wicket win with more than an over to spare.
Sunil Narine has been amongst the wickets in the KKR vs DC battle - he has 17 wickets in such encounters. Interestingly, it is Shoaib Akhtar who has the best bowing figures in the rivalry - he returned with 4-11 in 3 overs at the Eden Gardens in the inaugural edition in 2008. Akhtar ran through the Daredevils top-order getting rid of Sehwag, Gambhir, AB and Manoj Tiwary within the powerplay. KKR defended 133 and cleaned up Daredevils for 110.
Prithvi Shaw has had a string of low scores in the latter half of IPL 2020 but has the highest strike rate of 163.94 in KKR-DC clashes.
ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Rajeev Shukla Reprimands SRH, RR For Bringing In Regionalism In Banter
We look at some of the other Head to Head records:
Highest Score in an innings
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (107*)
Kolkata Knight Riders: Morne van Wyk (74)
Highest Innings Total
Delhi Capitals: 228/4
Kolkata Knight Riders: 210/8
Largest Margin of Victory
Delhi Capitals: 55 runs
Kolkata Knight Riders: 71 runs
Highest Strike Rate in an Innings
Delhi Capitals: Carlos Brathwaite in 2016 (34 off 11 balls, strike rate of 309.09)
Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell in 2018 (41 off 12 balls, strike rate of 341.66)
Best Economy Rate in an innings
Delhi Capitals: Amit Mishra in 2009 (3-14 in 4 overs; economy rate of 3.5)
Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine in 2013 (4-13 in 4 overs; economy rate of 3.25)
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 4123 Oct, 2020 SharjahMumbai beat Chennai by 10 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 4022 Oct, 2020 DubaiHyderabad beat Rajasthan by 8 wickets
-
KOL vs BLR, IPL, 2020, Match 3921 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiBangalore beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
-
DEL vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 3820 Oct, 2020 DubaiPunjab beat Delhi by 5 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 3719 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiRajasthan beat Chennai by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches