IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Preview - A Match Kolkata Knight Riders Cannot Afford to Lose

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the afternoon of the 24th of October.

Kolkata Knight Riders are at number 4 with 5 wins and as many losses from 10 matches but have the worst net run rate in the tournament. Delhi Capitals have won 7 of their 10 encounters and are sitting pretty at the top of the table.

Prithvi Shaw's 41-ball 66 and Shreyas Iyer's 38-ball 88 helped DC to a massive 228 for 4 in Sharjah, in the first encounter between the two teams in the tournament. Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi staged a late fightback for KKR but ultimately they fell 18 runs short.

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR have lost momentum in the second half of the tournament. They have lost three of their last four matches and seem to be crumbling under pressure. They were restricted to a paltry 84 for 8 against RCB, their second-lowest score in a completed IPL innings ever! Batting is KKR's big problem. Barring Shubman Gill, none of the KKR batsmen have been consistent in scoring runs in the tournament. The failure of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell with the bat, KKR's two big-ticket all-rounders has been a big blow to the franchise in this edition. Russell has scored just 92 runs from 8 innings at a strike rate of 131.42 in the tournament. Narine, with 163.65, has the second-highest strike rate in IPL history (min. 500 runs) after Russell, but has managed to aggregate just 44 runs in 5 innings at a strike rate of 110 in this tournament. KKR also have a problem with their run rate in the competition. None of their batsmen have a strike rate of 140-plus in the tournament.

There is nothing much to write home about in the bowling department too. The two big guns - Pat Cummins and Narine have been poor in this IPL. The Australian has just managed to pick 3 wickets from 10 matches. Varun Chakravarthy has been their most impressive bowler with an economy rate of just 7.27. Lockie Ferguson has added some zeal to the attack in the last couple of matches and also been very economical. KKR would be hoping for a big performance from the New Zealander.

Delhi Capitals

The only thing DC need to guard themselves against is complacency. They have a very balanced unit with most bases covered. Shikhar Dhawan has been in devastating form since his transformation from accumulator to aggressor, he is now the second-highest run-getter of IPL 2020 with 465 runs in 10 matches including two hundreds. He has also scored his runs at a fair clip as his strike rate of 149.03 indicates. The form of Prithvi Shaw will be of some concern to the Capitals after starting the tournament with a bang he has now registered single-digit scores of 4, 0, 0, 7 in the last four matches. DC would also expect Rishabh Pant to fire at some stage, he has been a patch of his destructive best with a strike rate of only 125.

Kagiso Rabada is the leading wicket-taker of IPL 2020 with 21 wickets from 10 matches. Anrich Nortje, with 12 wickets has played a brilliant supporting role shocking the batsmen with his speed and accuracy while Axar Patel with an economy rate of 5.74 has been phenomenally restrictive.

WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 42

WHEN: October 24, 3:30PM IST

WHERE: Abu Dhabi

TELECAST: Star Sports Network

LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar

Predicted XI

Delhi Capitals – Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande

Kolkata Knight Riders – Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Tom Banton, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins, M Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav