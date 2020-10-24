IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals - Top 5 Players to Watch Out For

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the afternoon of the 24th of October. KKR are at number 4 with 5 wins and as many losses from 10 matches but have the worst Net Run Rate in the tournament. DC have won 7 of their 10 encounters and are sitting pretty at the top of the table.

We look at 5 players who could have the maximum impact in the match.

1. Shubman Gill (KKR)

Shubman Gill has been the only Mr Consistent in an otherwise poor batting display by KKR in IPL 2020. He has played the role of the accumulator and scored 312 runs in 10 innings including two fifties for KKR this season. His strike rate of 111.82 is an indicator of the role he has played for his team this year. Gill may have to up the ante a bit in the powerplay. With Sunil Narine not in the mix and out of form, KKR need an impetus at the start of the order.

2. Varun Chakravarthy (KKR)

Leg-break bowler, Varun Chakravarthy has been KKR’s best spinner in IPL 2020. He has been the most restrictive bowler of the team with an economy rate of just 7.27. He has also bagged 7 wickets in 9 matches.

3. Kagiso Rabada (DC)

Kagiso Rabada has been in a different zone in IPL 2020 and a cut above the rest of the bowlers. He is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 21 wickets from 10 matches at a strike rate of just 11.3. He has also been very restrictive with an economy rate of 7.58.

4. Shikhar Dhawan (DC)

Dhawan has completely transformed himself from accumulator to aggressor and is now the second-highest run-getter of the tournament with 465 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 149.03. He is the only batsman in the tournament to record two hundreds. Not only is the southpaw scoring big runs consistently but also scoring them at a tremendous rate - this makes him very difficult to bowl to at the start of the innings.

5. Axar Patel (DC)

Axar Patel has been DC’s unsung hero in IPL 2020 – with an economy rate of just 5.74, the left-arm orthodox bowler is amongst the top 5 restrictive bowlers of the tournament. He has choked the opposition batsmen in the middle overs and created pressure from one end which has forced the batsmen to take unwarranted risks from the other.