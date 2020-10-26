IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab - 10 Interesting Numbers from KKR vs KXIP Clashes

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 encounter in Sharjah today. Victory for either team will go a long way in helping them move closer to a playoff berth. KKR and KXIP have seen some great performances and close encounters over the years. In an exciting finish in their first match in IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi, KKR somehow managed to escape with a thrilling two-run victory - from 115 for no loss in the 15th over, KXIP could not chase down the target of 165 set by KKR.​

We look at 10 interesting numbers from KKR vs KXIP clashes.

1. 282.35 - The Highest Strike Rate in an Innings in a KKR vs KXIP match

Andre Russell blasted 48 off 17 deliveries hammering 3 fours and 5 sixes against KXIP at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in IPL 2019. His knock propelled KKR's score to 218 for 4 ultimately handing them a 28-run victory.

2. 245 for 6 - The Highest Team Total in a KKR vs KXIP match

Sunil Narine's 75 off just 36 deliveries coupled with Dinesh Karthik's 50 off 23 deliveries and Andre Russell's 31 off 14 deliveries helped KKR post their highest ever total in IPL history - in Indore in IPL 2018. It is the fourth-highest total by any team ever in the IPL!

3. 459 - The Second-Highest Match Aggregate in IPL History

KKR and KXIP together totaled an aggregate of 459 runs in Indore in 2018. Replying to KKR's 245 for 6, Kings XI notched up 214 for 8 in their 20 overs.

4. 282.35, 242.85, 221.42 - Russell's strike rates in three 200-plus strike rate innings against KXIP

Russell is the only batsman from either teams to boast of three 200-plus strike rate innings in clashes between them. Apart from his 17-ball 48 in Kolkata, he hammered a 21-ball 51 again at the Eden Gardens in 2015 - coming in to bat at 83 for 4 in the 11th over, chasing 184, Russell tore into the KXIP attack taking KKR home by one wicket with a ball to spare. Russell also played a cameo of 31 in 14 deliveries in Indore in 2018.

5. 5-19 - The Best Bowling Figures for KKR in IPL History

Sunil Narine ran through the KXIP batting order returning with 5-19 in 4 overs at the Eden Gardens in 2012. He bowled as many 14 dot deliveries in the spell. KXIP were restricted to 134 for 9 but still won the match by 2 runs.

6. 1 & 1 - The Closest Encounter Between the Two Teams

Kings XI put up a stiff 183 for 5 in their allotted 20 overs at the Eden Gardens in 2015. KKR were in early trouble at 74 for 3 at the half way stage but a hurricane 21-ball 51 from Russell meant that they chased down 110 runs from the last 60 deliveries and went on to register a thrilling win off the penultimate ball of the match with just one wicket in hand.

7. 2.75 - The Best Economy Rate in an Innings in a KKR-KXIP Clash

Axar Patel (KXIP) conceded just 11 runs in his 4 overs also delivering a maiden - a rare occurrence in a T20 match - in the Qualifier 1 against KKR at the Eden Gardens in 2014. He bowled as many as 16 dot balls which means two-thirds of his deliveries were not scored off!

8. 109 - The Lowest Total in a KKR-Kings XI Match

KKR were cleaned up for 109 in 18.2 overs in Abu Dhabi in IPL 2014.

9. 56-2 - The Most Expensive Bowling Figures in a KKR-KXIP Match

Anureet Singh, the right-arm medium pacer of KXIP, was taken to the cleaners by the KKR batsmen at the Eden Gardens in 2015. He was smashed for 56 in 3.5 overs and conceded at a rate of 14.6.

10. 6.98 - The Third-Lowest Economy rate against Kings XI Punjab in the IPL

Sunil Narine has the third-best economy rate against KXIP in the IPL after Bumrah and Morne Morkel. Narine has bowled 69 overs and conceded 482 runs in 18 matches against KXIP.