IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab – Head to Head Record

In a crucial encounter that could ultimately decide the fourth playoff spot, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Sharjah on the 26th of October. KKR are at number 4 on the points table with 6 wins from 11 matches whereas KXIP are a position below with 5 wins from as many matches.

We look at the Head to Head Record between the two teams.

Overall Head-to-Head: (26 matches- KKR 18 | KXIP 8)

KKR have dominated the rivalry and have a 18-8 Head to Head Record against KXIP.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

KKR hold a 4-1 advantage in the recent rivalry between the two teams. They beat them, both at home and away in 2019.

Last 5 matches:

KKR won by 2 runs

KKR won by 7 wickets

KKR won by 28 runs

KXIP won by 9 wickets

KKR won by 31 runs

Last encounter:

Shubman Gill's 57 off 47 deliveries and Dinesh Karthik's splendid 58 off just 29 deliveries helped KKR to 164 for 6 against KXIP in Abu Dhabi - in the first encounter between these two teams in IPL 2020. Despite a 115-run opening-wicket stand between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, KXIP crumbled under pressure and ultimately went down by 2 runs in a nail-biting finish.

Last encounter in 2019:

Shubman Gill was again amongst the runs and anchored a 184-run successful chase with an unbeaten 65 off 49 deliveries on the 3rd of May, 2019 in Mohali. Sam Curran hammered a 24-ball 55 and with cameos from Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran, helped KXIP post a competitive 183 for 6. Chris Lynn (46 off 22 deliveries) gave KKR a flying start. The middle order chipped in while Gill anchored the chase from the other end to take KKR through to a win by 7 wickets and 2 overs to spare.

Meeting in the UAE in 2014:

KXIP had got the better of KKR beating them by 23 runs in a low-scoring encounter in Abu Dhabi in 2014. KXIP posted 132 for 9 with Sehwag top-scoring for them with 37. KKR kept losing wickets at regular intervals and never got any partnership going in the chase. Sandeep Sharma starred with the ball for KXIP picking the wickets of Manish Pandey, Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav. KKR were bowled out for 109.

Run-Getters:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell (251)

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle (649)

Highest Score in an innings:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Manish Pandey (94)

Kings XI Punjab: Wriddhiman Saha (115*)

Wicket-Takers:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell (14)

Kings XI Punjab: Piyush Chawla (10)

Best Bowling Figures:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine (5-19 in 4 overs)

Kings XI Punjab: Sandeep Sharma (4-25 in 4 overs)

Highest Innings Total:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 245-6

Kings XI Punjab: 214-8