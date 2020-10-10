IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab – Head to Head Record

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the 10th of October.

KXIP are at the bottom of the points table with just one win from 6 matches.

KKR have won 3 and lost 2 of their 5 matches.

We look at the Head to Head record between the two teams.

Overall Head-to-Head: (25 matches- KKR 17 | KXIP 8)

KKR have dominated the rivalry and have a 17-8 Head to Head Record against KXIP.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

KKR hold a 4-1 advantage in the recent rivalry between the two teams. They beat them, both at home and away in 2019.

Last 5 matches

KKR won by 7 wickets

KKR won by 28 runs

KXIP won by 9 wickets

KKR won by 31 runs

KKR won by 8 wickets

Last encounter:

Shubman Gill anchored a 184-run successful chase with an unbeaten 65 off 49 deliveries the last time KKR clashed with KXIP in an IPL encounter – on the 3rd of May, 2019 in Mohali. Sam Curran hammered a 24-ball 55 and with cameos from Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran, helped KXIP post a competitive 183 for 6. Chris Lynn (46 off 22 deliveries) gave KKR a flying start. The middle-order chipped in while Gill anchored the chase from the other end to take KKR through to a win by 7 wickets and 2 overs to spare.

Last meeting in the UAE:

KXIP had got the better of KKR beating them by 23 runs in a low-scoring encounter in Abu Dhabi – the last time these two teams met in the UAE. KXIP posted 132 for 9 with Sehwag top-scoring for them with 37. KKR kept losing wickets at regular intervals and never got any partnership going in the chase. Sandeep Sharma starred with the ball for KXIP picking the wickets of Manish Pandey, Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav. KKR were bowled out for 109.

Run-Getters:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell (246)

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle (649)

High Strike Rate:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell (206.72)

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle (150.58)

Highest Score in an innings:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Manish Pandey (94)

Kings XI Punjab: Wriddhiman Saha (115*)

Most Wickets:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell (14)

Best Bowling Figures:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine (5-19 in 4 overs)

Kings XI Punjab: Sandeep Sharma (4-25 in 4 overs)

Highest Innings Total:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 245-6

Kings XI Punjab: 214-8

