IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Preview - A Virtual Shootout for the Playoffs

In a match that could potentially turn out to be a virtual shootout for the playoffs, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Sharjah on the 26th of October. KKR are at number 4 on the points table with 6 wins from 11 matches whereas KXIP are a position below with 5 wins from as many matches.

If KKR win, then in all likelihood they should be the fourth team to make it to the playoffs. However, if KXIP win it could pose a serious threat to KKR's chances of making it to the next stage owing to the latter's poor negative net run rate.

Shubman Gill's 57 off 47 deliveries and Dinesh Karthik's 58 of just 29 deliveries helped KKR to 164 for 6 against KXIP in Abu Dhabi - in the first encounter between these two teams in IPL 2020. Despite a 115-run opening-wicket stand between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, KXIP crumbled under pressure and ultimately went down by 2 runs in a nail-biting finish.

Kolkata Knight Riders

After putting on display one of their worst batting performances in IPL history against RCB, where they were restricted for 84 for 8 in their 20 overs, KKR fought back and made a strong statement against the Capitals in their next encounter at the same venue in Abu Dhabi. Shubman Gil, KKR's highest run-getter of the tournament, will continue to play the role of the anchor though he needs to take a little more initiative in the powerplay - his strike rate of 111.84 is just not good enough.

Sunil Narine's return to form was the biggest plus for KKR in their victory against RCB. Eoin Morgan may bat a bit higher in the line-up to give the innings some impetus in the first half. Dinesh Karthik has failed to impress barring his one half-century and desperately needs to make a significant contribution.

While Varun Chakravarthy stole the show with a five-wicket haul in KKR's previous encounter, it would be the performance of their ace pacer, Pat Cummins that would have raised the spirits of the entire camp. The Australian has had a very difficult IPL but gave a glimpse of why is regarded as one of the best in the world. Along with the in-form, Lockie Ferguson, the Trans-Tasman duo could rattle a few opposition batsmen.

Kings XI Punjab

KXIP snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against SRH in Dubai. Chasing 127, SRH were cruising at 100 for 3 but courtesy some reckless batting and tremendous bowing from Chris Jordan and Arshdeep Singh, were routed for 114. KXIP have won their last 4 encounters and continue to stage a remarkable fightback. KL Rahul is the highest run-getter of the tournament with 567 runs in 11 innings including one hundred and 5 fifties. KXIP would be hoping for a big performance from Chris Gayle who is yet to explode in the tournament. The form of Glenn Maxwell will be the biggest concern but knowing his ability and past record he may just get another chance.

Mohammed Shami has been the bowler of the tournament - he has bagged 17 wickets in 11 matches at a strike rate of 15. Arshdeep Singh has also been very impressive with 9 wickets from 6 matches. Ravi Bishnoi has done a good containing job - he has an economy rate of 7.43

WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 46

WHEN: October 26, 7:30PM IST

WHERE: Sharjah

TELECAST: Star Sports Network

LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar

Predicted XI

Kolkata Knight Riders – Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins, M Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Kings XI Punjab - Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Jordan, Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, M Ashwin