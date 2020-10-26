IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab - Top 5 Players to Watch Out For

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Sharjah on the 26th of October. KKR are at number 4 on the points table with 6 wins from 11 matches whereas KXIP are a position below with 5 wins from as many matches. If KKR win, then in all likelihood they should be the fourth team to make it to the playoffs.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

We look at 5 players who could have the maximum impact in the match:

1. Shubman Gill (KKR)

Shubman Gill has been the Mr Consistent for KKR in IPL 2020. He has played the role of the accumulator and scored 321 runs in 11 innings including two fifties for KKR this season. His strike rate of 111.84 is an indicator of the role he has played for his team this year. Gill may have to up the ante a bit in the powerplay.

2. Varun Chakravarthy (KKR)

Leg-break bowler, Varun Chakravarthy has been KKR’s best spinner in IPL 2020. He has been the most restrictive bowler of the team with an economy rate of just 7.05. His record-breaking 5-20 in 4 overs against the Capitals may just ignited a KKR turnaround in the tournament. Chakravarthy, with 12 wickets, is also KKR's leading wicket-taker in IPL 2020.

3. Sunil Narine (KKR)

Sunil Narine returned to form with a brilliant 64 off just 32 deliveries against the Capitals. KKR would hope for a few more Narine cameos - his strike rate in the IPL is only the second-best in history! A good performance with the bat may also inspire a turnaround in fortunes with the ball for the off-spinner.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs MI Today's Match at Abu Dhabi: Kishan, Suryakumar Eye Quick Runs

4. KL Rahul (KXIP)

KL Rahul has been the highest scorer of the two previous editions of the IPL (combined) and has continued to amass runs in IPL 2020 as well. He is the leading run-getter of the tournament with 567 runs in 11 innings including one hundred and 5 fifties. He has been the pivot around which the KXIP batting has revolved in the competition. Rahul has been a little circumspect in the last few matches and may want to up the ante in the powerplay - for he is at his best when he attacks the opposition bowlers.

5. Mohammed Shami (KXIP)

Mohammed Shami has been the best bowler of IPL 2020, even better than Rabada! On the wickets tally count, he is the joint second-highest (along with Bumrah) and has taken 17 wickets in 11 matches at a strike rate of just 15. The Indian speedster has bowled with accuracy and pace and been phenomenal in the death overs.