IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - Head to Head Record

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on the 1st of November. Both RR and KKR are tied at 12 points each with 6 wins from 13 matches - thus, the loser bows out of the playoff race while the winner still keeps their hopes alive and will depend on the results of other matches.

We look at the Head to Head record between the two teams.

Head-to-Head: (21 matches- KKR:11 | RR:10)

In a fierce rivalry, KKR just edge out RR and have a 11-10 head to head record against them.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches - KKR:4 | RR:1)

KKR dominates the recent rivalry between the two sides and has beaten RR 4 times in their last 5 matches. Both the teams won their away matches in the last edition in 2019. KKR beat RR by 8 wickets in Jaipur while RR got the better of KKR by 3 wickets at the Eden Gardens.

Last 5 matches:

KKR won by 37 runs

RR won by 3 wickets

KKR won by 8 wickets

KKR won by 25 runs

KKR won by 6 wickets

Last encounter:

Shubman Gill's 47 off 34 balls and Eoin Morgan's unbeaten 34 off 23 balls helped KKR to a competitive 174 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs in Dubai. Right-arm fast medium pacer, Shivam Mavi got the crucial initial breakthroughs of Samson and Buttler. RR could never recover from the twin blows and went down by 37 runs.

Last encounter in 2019:

RR beat KKR by 3 wickets in a final over chase at the Eden Gardens on the 25th of April, 2019. An unbeaten 50-ball 97 from skipper, Dinesh Karthik helped KKR to a competitive 175 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs. Varun Aaron was the pick of the RR bowlers giving away just 20 runs from his 4 overs getting the wickets of Chris Lynn and Shubman Gill in his opening spell. But a team effort from their batsmen with decent contributions from Ajinkya Rahane, Riyan Parag and a cameo from Jofra Archer helped RR chase down the target even with no batsman reaching fifty!

Meeting in the UAE in 2014:

The two teams played out a thrilling tie in Abu Dhabi on the 29th of April, 2014. Rahane had helped RR to post 152 for 5. KKR looked well on course before James Faulkner turned the match on its head picking three wickets in the 19 over -he got rid of Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Uthappa, and R Vinay Kumar of the first, fourth, and fifth deliveries of the penultimate over! The match eventually ended in a tie and was decided by a Super Over. The Super Over also ended in a tie but RR prevailed as they had hit more boundaries. It was one of the most exciting matches in IPL history!

Run Scorers and Wicket-Takers:

Dinesh Karthik has scored a total of 519 runs against Rajasthan Royals while Sanju Samson has an aggregate of 333 runs against KKR (including his numbers for the Capitals). Siddharth Trivedi picked 9 wickets for RR against KKR at an economy rate of just 7.43 runs per over. Sunil Narine has picked 10 wickets for KKR in 12 matches against RR at an economy rate of just 7.45.

Highest Score in an innings

Rajasthan Royals: Shane Watson (104* off 59 balls)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (97* off 50 balls)​

Best Bowling Figures

Rajasthan Royals: Chris Morris (4-23 in 4 overs)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Kuldeep Yadav (4-20 in 4 overs)

Highest Innings Total

Rajasthan Royals: 199 for 6

Kolkata Knight Riders: 190 for 9

Highest Strike Rate In an Innings (min. runs 30)

Rajasthan Royals: Yusuf Pathan (266.66; 48* off 18 balls)

Kolkata Knight Riders : Andre Russell (196; 49* off 25 balls)