IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Rajasthan Royals: Highest Run Scorers And Leading Wicket-Takers From Both Sides

Captain Eoin Morgan displayed his big heart and Pat Cummins justified his multimillion dollar price tag while keeping Kolkata Knight Riders' slender IPL playoff hopes alive with a resounding 60run victory over Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday outperformed Rajasthan Royals by 60 runs. With this win, Eoin Morgan-led side still stand a chance to qualify for the playoff of IPL 2020. But, they will enter the next stage only when Sunrisers Hyderabad lose their upcoming game against Mumbai Indians. SRH have a better run rate than KKR. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals, under the captaincy of Steve Smith, have been eliminated after their loss against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Steve Smith won the toss and decided to bowl. Rajasthan gave an early jolt to Kolkata by sending Nitish Rana to the pavilion without allowing him to open his account. Then, Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi kept the scoreboard moving. Gill smashed 36 runs in 24 balls, while Tripathi scored 39 in 34 deliveries. After the two got out, Morgan played the captan’s knock, hitting 68 (not out) in 35 balls. He helped his side reach 191 with a little support from Andre Russell who made 25 in 11 balls and Pat Cummins who scored 15 off 11 deliveries.

Chasing the target of 192, Rajasthan kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes, who opened for Rajasthan, got out at the individual scores of six and 18. Smith and Sanju Samson also gave away their wicket after making just four and one run. Jos Buttler tried to put up some fight, but he was sent to the pavilion at the individual score of 35. Then, Rahul Tewatia and Shreyas Gopal also put in efforts to power their team to victory, but could not do so. Tewatia smashed 31 off 27 balls, while Gopal made 23 (not out) off 23. Rajasthan’s innings ended on 131.

Highest run-scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders

Eoin Morgan scored 68 (not out) off 35 balls at a strike rate of 194.29. He smashed five fours and six sixes.

Highest wicket-taker for Kolkata Knight Riders

Pat Cummins picked four wickets, conceding 34 runs in four overs with an economy of 8.50.

Highest run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler smashed 35 runs in 22 balls at a strike rate of 159.09. He hit four boundaries and a six.

Highest wicket-taker for Rajasthan Royals

Rahul Tewatia clinched three wickets. He was hit for 25 runs in four overs. Tewatia’s economy was 6.25.