IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Preview: RR Face Another Must-Win Clash

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Preview: RR Face Another Must-Win Clash| Rajasthan Royals will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders in another must-win clash at the Indian Premier League.Royals, who beat Kings XI Punjab to stay in the hunt for the play-offs are peaking at the right time and KKR must be wary of them. The best chance for Royals is to beat KKR and then wish Kings XI Punjab to lose their last league game against CSK. Meanwhile they also need SRH to not win more than one game.

The good thing for Royals is that Ben Stokes has regained his mojo. With he In prime form, RR would look to the likes of Robin Uthappa and Sanju Samson to set the ball rolling. Jofra Archer too can be the separating factor between the two sides as the England pacer is currently in sublime form picking up 19 wickets in the tournament so far. The likes of Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia can finish off games and KKR would not look to take them lightly.

Meanwhile KKR are in a bit of trouble. They have an inferior run rate and they would hope that they beat Royals. If they do so, they will have 14 points and then they can only wish none of the other contenders reach that tally. This seems difficult with KKR losing their last two games badly and in doing so they have conceded the momentum.

Teams (from): Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (captain), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrior, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Tom Banton, Tim Seifert.

WHAT: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 54, IPL 2020

WHEN: 1st November, 7:30 PM IST

WHERE: Dubai, UAE

TELECAST: Star Sports

LIVE STREAMING: Hotstar