IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Schedule and Match Timings in India - When and Where to Watch KKR vs RR Live Streaming Online

On September 30, the unbeaten Rajasthan Royals will be facing the Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match. Here are the match details along with a list of the probable playing XI for each side.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will be facing each other in the 12th clash of IPL 2020 on September 30. KKR vs RR game will be played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, and the fixture will start at 7.30 pm IST.

Rajasthan Royals have been unbeaten in this season as of now. Steve Smith-led side have played two games in IPL 2020 and have ,emerged victorious in both.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders, under the leadership of Dinesh Karthik, have won and lost one match each till now in this season. Mumbai Indians defeated KKR in the fifth match of IPL 2020 by 49 runs. KKR outperformed Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second match of the season.

Kolkata bowlers may have a tough time bowling Rajasthan Royals players as at least four of them seem to be in good form. Smith and Sanju Samson have performed with the bat in both the games, while all-rounder Rahul Tewatia showed his hidden talent in the previous game against Kings XI Punjab, wherein he hit five sixes off Sheldon Cottrell bowling’s in the 18th over. Jofra Archer has also displayed his six-hitting capabilities in this edition of the tournament.

However, Rajasthan’s bowlers have not been impressive so far as in both the games opponents hit them for 200 or more runs.

Also Read: You Have to Have a Sense of Humour for Bowling in Death Overs, Says Chris Jordan

When will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals be played?

The match will be played on September 30.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals be played?

The match will be played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm according to the Indian Standard Time (IST)

Also Read: "Playing With Three India Spinners In Haryana Helped Me A Lot" Says Rahul Tewatia

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals?

All matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match?

All matches of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tewatia