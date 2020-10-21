- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueMatch Ended164/5(20.0) RR 8.2
IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Head to Head
As RCB go up against KKR, we take a look at how the numbers game pan out. Who edged who, as far as the numbers are concerned. KKR though have the 14-11 advantage in head-to-head.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 21, 2020, 2:01 PM IST
Third placed, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will clash with fourth-placed, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, October 21. RCB has won 6 of their 9 matches while KKR have won 5. A brilliant all-round batting effort led by AB de Villiers' 33-ball 73 helped RCB to a massive 194 for 2 against KKR in Sharjah - in the first encounter between the two teams in IPL 2020. Chris Morris and Washington Sundar picked two wickets each to restrict KKR to 112 for 9, handing RCB a crushing 82-run victory.
We look at the Overall Head to Head between the two teams.
Head-to-Head: (25 matches - KKR 14 | RCB 11)
KKR and RCB have faced each other 25 times in the IPL so far. KKR have a 14-11 advantage.
Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches - KKR 3 | RCB 2)
KKR have the edge in the recent rivalry too with a 3-2 head to head. However, RCB have won their last two encounters.
Last 5 matches:
RCB won by 82 runs
RCB won by 10 runs
KKR won by 5 wickets
KKR won by 6 wickets
KKR won by 4 wickets
Last encounter in 2019:
It was a high-scoring encounter at the Eden Gardens in 2019. Virat Kohli's majestic 100 off just 58 deliveries and Moeen Ali's 28-ball 66 propelled RCB to a mammoth 213 for 4. KKR had a disastrous start losing three wickets in the powerplay but a late fightback from Nitish Rana (85 off 46 balls) and Andre Russell (65 off 25 balls) gave RCB a scare but in the end they prevailed by a margin of 10 runs.
Meeting in the UAE in 2014:
KKR and RCB met in Sharjah in 2014. Chris Lynn's 31-ball 45 helped KKR to 150 for 7. RCB were in the driver's seat at 122 for 2 in the 16th over but Kohli's wicket derailed the chase and KKR stole a thrilling two-run victory from the jaws of defeat.
Highest Run-getters
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (707)
Best Bowling Figures
Kolkata Knight Riders: Lakshmipathy Balaji (4-18 in 4 overs)
Highest Score in an innings
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chris Gayle (102*)
Kolkata Knight Riders: Brendon McCullum (158*)
Highest Innings Total
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 213/4
Kolkata Knight Riders: 222/3
