IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Head-to-head Record, Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket Takers From Both Sides

Both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) would be looking for a better result when they clash with one another in Match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the 26th of September, Saturday.

Over the years, these two teams have played some memorable encounters against each other, including an intense playoffs contest at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during the 2017 season. To get a better idea about how the two sides have fared against each other in the past editions of the Indian Premier League, let’s take a look at their head-to-head statistics.

Overall Head-to-Head: (17 matches- SRH 7 | KKR 10)

SRH and KKR have met 17 times in the IPL so far and the Kolkata-based team currently leads the head-to-head 10-7.

Last 5 matches:

However, Sunrisers holds a slight advantage over Kolkata in the recent, claiming victory in three of the past five matches.

SRH won by 9 wickets

KKR won by 6 wickets

SRH won by 14 runs

KKR won by 5 wickets

SRH won by 5 wickets

Last encounter:

The last time these two teams met, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Batting first, KKR scored 159/8 in 20 overs, with opener Chris Lynn scoring 51 and Rinku scoring 30. SRH chased the target down in 15 overs, as David Warner scored 67 and Bairstow scored an unbeaten 80.

Last meeting in the UAE:

These two teams did not face each other during IPL’s short stint in the UAE in 2014.

Top Performers:

Let’s take a look at the top performers of this fixture over the years.

Leading run-getters

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (533)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Robin Uthappa (426)

Highest Score in an innings

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (126)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir (90*)

Most Wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (19)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Umesh Yadav (11)

Best Bowling Figures

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Karn Sharma (4/38)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Prasidh Krishna (4/30)

Highest Innings Total:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 209/3

Kolkata Knight Riders: 183/4