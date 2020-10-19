- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunMatch Ended176/6(20.0) RR 8.8
IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Highest Run Scorers And Leading Wicket-Takers From Both Sides
Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday registered their fifth win of the season by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 35th match of IPL 2020. The KKR vs SRH match went down to super over.
- Updated: October 19, 2020, 12:04 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday registered their fifth win of the season by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 35th match of IPL 2020. The KKR vs SRH match went down to super over.
SRH’s skipper David Warner won the toss and decided to bowl first. Kolkata Knight Riders batting first scored 163 at the loss of five wickets. Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi gave their side a good start. They were on their way to stitch a long partnership, but Thangarasu Natarajan sent Tripathi, who scored 23 off 16 balls, to the pavilion. Then, Gill gave away his wicket after making 36 in 37 balls. Finally, Eoin Morgan, captain of KKR, and Dinesh Karthik helped their side reach a decent total. Karthik in yesterday’s match switched on his hitting mode. He scored 29 runs (not out) off 14 balls. On the other hand, Morgan hit 34 in 23 deliveries.
When SRH came to chase the total, they got off to a decent start as Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson smashed KKR bowlers all over the park. Bairstow made 36 in 28 balls, while Williamson smashed 29 off 19 balls. Then, SRH lost two wickets at very small intervals. Priyam Garg gout out at four and Manish Pandey returned to the dug-out after scoring six runs. David Warner played the captain’s knock, taking the match to a super over. He made 47 (not out) off 33 balls.
In the super over, SRH lost both the wickets at the score of two. KKR easily chased the target of three runs.
Highest run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders
Shubman Gill scored 36 off 37 balls at a strike rate of 97.30. In his innings, he hit five fours.
Highest wicket-taker for Kolkata Knight Riders
Lockie Ferguson picked three wickets for KKR. He conceded 15 runs in four overs with an economy of 3.75. He also clinched two wickets in the super over.
Highest run-scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad
David Warner smashed 47 (not out) off 33 balls at a strike rate of 142.42. He hit five fours.
Highest wicket-taker for Sunrisers Hyderabad
Thangarasu Natarajan took two wickets. He gave 40 runs in four overs with an economy of 10.
