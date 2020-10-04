IPL 2020: Krunal Pandya's Last Over Carnage Helps him Make this IPL Record his Own

Krunal Pandya ended the innings with a six, consecutive fours, and another six off the last over which started with Siddharth Kaul taking the wicket of Hardik.

Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Krunal Pandya who hit Siddharth Kaul for twenty runs in the four balls he faced in the last over of Mumbai's batting against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, has made a unique record his own in the process.

With this whirlwind innings, Krunal Pandya has now the highest strike in an innings by anyone in the IPL (Minimum 10 runs scored and 3 balls faced). Krunal Pandya is also the first player to have 500 strike rate in an IPL inning. He broke the record set by South African all-rounder Chris Morris, who 38 runs in nine balls with a strike rate of 422.22 against the Rising Pune Supergiants in 2017.

Earlier in the match, Quinton de Kock's 67 and MI's lower middle order of Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Krunal added a combined 61 runs for the fifth and sixth wickets in the last five overs, as the reigning champions MI set a target of 209 for SRH at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Krunal ended the innings with a six, consecutive fours, and another six off the last over which started with Siddharth Kaul taking the wicket of Hardik.

MI captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed caught behind in the very first over of the match off Sandeep Sharma after hitting a six. His opening partner de Kock, who had failed to make a significant impact on a game before Sunday, anchored the innings for the first 10 overs. He put up 42 runs for the second wicket with Suryakumar Yadav before scoring 78 runs for the third with Ishan Kishan.

de Kock was dismissed by Rashid Khan after which Pollard and Hardik went about trying to get MI close to the 200-run mark. Krunal's last over heroics pushed them over that line. However, this remains the lowest first innings total that has been scored this season in Sharjah and the second-lowest score at this ground overall.

Brief scores: MI 208/5 (Quinton de Kock 67, Ishan Kishan 31; Sandeep Sharma 2/41) vs SRH