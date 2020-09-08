Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

16 Sep, 202017:30 IST

Match 1: MI VS CSK

upcoming
MI MI
CSK CSK

Abu Dhabi

19 Sep, 202019:30 IST

IPL 2020: Kuldeep Yadav and I Never Had Competition Between Us, Says Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal and RCB have never won the title and will be looking the break the duck this year. Coach Mike Hesson believes the side are definitely stronger than before and have identified their strengths and weaknesses.

Cricketnext Staff |September 8, 2020, 9:20 PM IST
IPL 2020: Kuldeep Yadav and I Never Had Competition Between Us, Says Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian cricket has always seen fantastic spinners bowl out oppositions over the years. However, the bowlers understandably can have a bad too. One of the most remembered images in the IPL is when Moeen Ali took Kuldeep Yadav to the cleaners last year.

Ali’s teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, who is also Kuldeep’s bowling partner often for India, says there is no competition between the two.

“He has always taken care of me, like an elder brother. Even now, after playing so many matches together, even off the field, he gives me advice on cricket as well as off cricket. He supports me, and this bond is visible on the field as well. We’ve never had competition between us, irrespective of which of us gets picked to play,” Chahal told the RCB website.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals troll Royal Challengers Bengaluru for using their old logo

The duo however will keep their friendship aside once again and look to finish well in IPL 2020 which is being played in UAE.

Chahal and RCB have never won the title and will be looking the break the duck this year. Coach Mike Hesson believes the side are definitely stronger than before and have identified their strengths and weaknesses.

Earlier in the week, captain Virat Kohli said he had able to "disconnect" from the underwhelming seasons that he and Royal Challengers Bangalore have endured in the IPL and there is a welcome "sense of calm"

"The 2016 IPL, we all loved to be a part of (it). Since then, this is the most balanced I have felt about (the) squad," the Indian skipper said on RCB's Youtube show 'Bold Diaries', sharing his thoughts on the upcoming edition starting September 19 in the UAE. Kohli said that both he and AB de Villiers feel that this could be the "breakthrough season" when tables will turn for the franchise which has flattered to deceive on many occasions.

"I (have) never felt so calm going into a season before. He (ABD) is coming from a very different space and he is enjoying his life and is very relaxed and fit as ever. I feel I am in a much better space, much more balanced, when it comes to environment of (the) IPL," the straight speaking RCB skipper said. This is the first time he feels that he isn't carrying any baggage.

"Disconnecting with things that have happened in the past and not taking that baggage, as we have done that way too many times," he responded to a query on what has changed for him this season. "Just because we have a bunch of players that are so skilled, people like seeing them play is the reason people have had so much expectation as well."

iplipl 2020Kuldeep Yadavyuzvendra chahal

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Wed, 16 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 1 | Sat, 19 Sep, 2020

CSK vs MI
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more