IPL 2020: Kuldeep Yadav and I Never Had Competition Between Us, Says Yuzvendra Chahal
Chahal and RCB have never won the title and will be looking the break the duck this year. Coach Mike Hesson believes the side are definitely stronger than before and have identified their strengths and weaknesses.
IPL 2020: Kuldeep Yadav and I Never Had Competition Between Us, Says Yuzvendra Chahal
Chahal and RCB have never won the title and will be looking the break the duck this year. Coach Mike Hesson believes the side are definitely stronger than before and have identified their strengths and weaknesses.
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Wed, 16 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 1 | Sat, 19 Sep, 2020
CSK vs MIAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings