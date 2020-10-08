- Match 21 - 7 Oct, WedMatch Ended167/10(20.0) RR 8.35
IPL 2020: Kuldeep Yadav One of the Best Spinners in the World, but Competition is Good - KKR Bowling Coach
Kolkata Knight Riders bowling coach Kyle Mills explained Kuldeep Yadav's absence in the KKR side for the last two matches while stressing that he is one of the best spinners in the world.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 8, 2020, 1:49 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders bowling coach Kyle Mills explained Kuldeep Yadav's absence in the KKR side for the last two matches while stressing that he is one of the best spinners in the world.
Kuldeep had figures of 0/39, 0/15 and 1/20 before being dropped from the XI for KKR's two latest matches.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
"Kuldeep is one of the best spinners in the world. But just with the make-up of the group at the moment and the size of grounds, it's the reason we went for this XI today and Kuldeep was left out," Mills said in the post-match media conference.
"I guess competition is good, isn't it? We've got a very big squad, a very competitive squad for certain spots within the group and Kuldeep has missed out the last two games, but he has presence within the group, he is still giving to the team.
"We have a team culture, and a team perspective within the group and this was asked of the players, and it's not easy for any cricketer to miss out on the starting XI.
Brad Hogg Explains Why KKR Should Not Replace Dinesh Karthik as Skipper
"But Kuldeep is training the house down, he wants to get back into the starting XI and so competition within the group is certainly aiding our performance on the park."
Mills said Rahul Tripathi, Man of the Match for his 51-ball 81 against CSK, has set a template for players in the bench.
" He's been an example for young people who are fighting for a spot in the team. He's an example to everyone really. He's reaping the rewards from the last game," Mills said.
Mills also spoke highly of Sunil Narine saying the decision to play him at No. 4 worked in their favour.
"As they say, a change is as good as a holiday... We have used him as a pinch-hitter, this hasn't quite worked for him at the top," Mills said.
"So, taking him down lower the order gave Tripathi an opportunity and he took that with both hands. Narine came in and played a little cameo, to be fair and gave us a little bit of momentum at that time."
