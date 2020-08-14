IPL 2020: KXIP Deny Karun Nair Contracting Covid-19, Say it Was "Mild Fever"
A day after reports of India batsman Karun Nair recovering from Covid-19 surfaced online, Kings XI Punjab -- the franchise he plays for, has categorically denied him getting the infection. Team CEO Satish Menon told the Times of India that he only had "mild fever".
IPL 2020: KXIP Deny Karun Nair Contracting Covid-19, Say it Was "Mild Fever"
A day after reports of India batsman Karun Nair recovering from Covid-19 surfaced online, Kings XI Punjab -- the franchise he plays for, has categorically denied him getting the infection. Team CEO Satish Menon told the Times of India that he only had "mild fever".
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
IMN vs GGYRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings