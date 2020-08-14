Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL 2020: KXIP Deny Karun Nair Contracting Covid-19, Say it Was "Mild Fever"

A day after reports of India batsman Karun Nair recovering from Covid-19 surfaced online, Kings XI Punjab -- the franchise he plays for, has categorically denied him getting the infection. Team CEO Satish Menon told the Times of India that he only had "mild fever".

August 14, 2020
“This is absurd, there is no truth in these reports. He had some mild fever, that’s all. Nothing to do with coronavirus. He’s perfectly alright and has started training. All our boys have started their training in their respective cities,” Menon was quoted as saying in The Times of India (TOI).

“The team management is very particular about all the social distancing guidelines and SOPs given by the BCCI. We are making sure there is no compromise on any of that. In fact, the management will educate each player individually about the risks involved and the importance of keeping a safe distance from the deadly virus,” he stated.

Coach Anil Kumble has been keeping a close watch on players' fitness, and has been working virtually with a number of youngsters.

“Kumble has been very busy monitoring the players’ training and fitness once the dates of the IPL had been announced. Not only the Karnataka players, the head coach is also virtually keeping an eye on youngsters like Ishan Porel, who is training in Kolkata,” Menon added.

The CEO also added that the team is thinking about taking eight practice bowlers to the UAE. Upon arrival in UAE, they will be based in Dubai and will undergo a quarantine for six days.

